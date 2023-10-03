ISRO transfers Optical Imaging System technology to Optimised Electrotech

Optimised Electrotech Pvt Ltd (OEPL), a leading imaging surveillance technology company is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its mission to advance surveillance capabilities with the successful technology transfer of the Optical Imaging System (OIS) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) which is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement was formalised in September and was facilitated under the distinguished guidance of Dr. Pawan Kr Goenka, Chairperson of Inspace, Rajeev Jyoti, Director of Inspace, and A. Arunachalam, Director of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The Optical Imaging System (OIS) developed by ISRO represents a significant leap in technology. It empowers long-distance surveillance across visible and near-infrared spectra of the electromagnetic spectrum. Notably, it operates seamlessly during twilight and mid-day lighting conditions, employing a single sensor and a consistent setup. This revolutionary advancement holds immense potential, particularly in coastal and desert areas and various applications where precision surveillance is critical.

The technology has been transferred through a Technology Transfer Agreement, facilitating the advancement, production, and commercialisation of an Optical Imaging System in both India and overseas. This initiative has garnered significant backing from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Furthermore, ISRO’s expertise and innovation in space technology will be complemented by Optimised Electrotech’s cutting-edge imaging capabilities, creating a synergy that promises to revolutionise surveillance capabilities.

Sandeep Shah, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Optimised Electrotech, expressed saying, “We are extremely proud to be a part of this landmark technology transfer agreement with ISRO. With the surveillance systems market in India poised to reach $2.5 billion and annual growth rates of 25-30%, this collaboration is a game-changer. OIS promises to revolutionise security and surveillance in demanding environments, aligning perfectly with the current market demand. This landmark technology transfer agreement solidifies Optimised Electrotech’s position as an industry leader, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact it will have on their product offerings.”