Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  ISRO transfers Optical Imaging System technology to Optimised Electrotech

ISRO transfers Optical Imaging System technology to Optimised Electrotech

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Optimised Electrotech Pvt Ltd (OEPL), a leading imaging surveillance technology company is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its mission to advance surveillance capabilities with the successful technology transfer of the Optical Imaging System (OIS) from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) which is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement was formalised in September and was facilitated under the distinguished guidance of Dr. Pawan Kr Goenka, Chairperson of Inspace, Rajeev Jyoti, Director of Inspace, and A. Arunachalam, Director of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The Optical Imaging System (OIS) developed by ISRO represents a significant leap in technology. It empowers long-distance surveillance across visible and near-infrared spectra of the electromagnetic spectrum. Notably, it operates seamlessly during twilight and mid-day lighting conditions, employing a single sensor and a consistent setup. This revolutionary advancement holds immense potential, particularly in coastal and desert areas and various applications where precision surveillance is critical.

The technology has been transferred through a Technology Transfer Agreement, facilitating the advancement, production, and commercialisation of an Optical Imaging System in both India and overseas. This initiative has garnered significant backing from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Furthermore, ISRO’s expertise and innovation in space technology will be complemented by Optimised Electrotech’s cutting-edge imaging capabilities, creating a synergy that promises to revolutionise surveillance capabilities.

Sandeep Shah, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Optimised Electrotech, expressed saying, “We are extremely proud to be a part of this landmark technology transfer agreement with ISRO. With the surveillance systems market in India poised to reach $2.5 billion and annual growth rates of 25-30%, this collaboration is a game-changer. OIS promises to revolutionise security and surveillance in demanding environments, aligning perfectly with the current market demand. This landmark technology transfer agreement solidifies Optimised Electrotech’s position as an industry leader, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact it will have on their product offerings.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image