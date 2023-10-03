Express Computer

SAP Labs India signs MoU with IIIT-Bangalore

SAP Labs India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) to enable continuous upskilling and ensuring the talent remains at the forefront of innovation. The collaboration will further strengthen bilateral knowledge exchange between academia and enterprise. The MoU underlines strategic partnership in joint research on specific industrial topics and challenges which will further help in continuous upskilling on niche technology topics. IIIT-B is one of the top two NIRF ranked institution among IIITs and NAAC A+ accredited Institute with excellent teaching and research programmes in Information Technology (in particular in the areas of Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication, Digital Society, etc.). Notably, it has cultivated a robust partnership with SAP throughout the years through several programs. SAP Labs India along with IIIT-B helps in advancing employees’ competencies in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) through executive programs. It successfully has hosted two AI/ML cohorts, with a third cohort poised to commence this year.

On this partnership, Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement said, “At SAP Labs India, we believe in leveraging the power of the ecosystem. Our strategic partnership with IIIT-B not only reflects SAP’s commitment to fostering cutting-edge research but also underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and upskilling our workforce. With IIIT-B, we are forging new frontiers in research and innovation while nurturing the next generation of digital leaders. Together, we are embarking on a journey to unlock the limitless potential of research and learning in the fast-evolving technology and business landscape.”

Adding to Gangadharan’s remarks, Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-B, underscored the significance of continuous upskilling in the dynamically advancing domains of digital technologies. He emphasized the pivotal role being played by IIIT-B in advancing India’s aspiration of achieving a $1 trillion digital economy by 2026.

SAP Labs in India has collaborated with several institutions, including IIIT-Bangalore, PSG Institute of Technology and many others to bridge the industry-academia gap and ensure the technology workforce is future-ready to drive innovation while ensuring business efficiency and delightful customer experiences. These alliances have also helped in deep research and engagement to build technical journals and publications.

