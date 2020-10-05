IT firm NEC Technologies India becomes NEC Corporation India

Read Article

In a bid to further expand its solutions and services in India and globally, IT firm NEC Technologies India on Monday announced its rebranding to NEC Corporation India (NEC).

Supported by a 6,000-strong workforce in India, the company now serves as a global delivery hub for offshore support and product development, pursuing further growth in the domestic market.

“The year 2020 marks an important year in the execution of our future business strategy to drive global growth trajectory for the NEC Group. The name change is a result of a rebranding effort designed to mirror the focused approach and our commitment to the Indian market,” said Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC Corporation India.

Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s and expanded its business from telecommunications to public safety, logistics, transportation, retail, finance, unified communication and IT platforms.

The key projects include the Chennai-Andaman submarine cable project, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the aviation sector, NEC’s biometric-based paperless boarding solution will enable a seamless airport experience for passengers.

NEC is also working on a number of smart city projects as well by setting up digital command and control centres for traffic management and public safety.

In addition, the company plans to establish a new centre of excellence for the transportation business in India by leveraging its expertise in supporting over 4,000 buses across various BRT projects in the country.

“We are promoting an ‘India Go Big’ initiative by leveraging our solution development and delivery capability from India to aid global business growth,” Kumar said.

NEC also established NEC Laboratories India (NLI) in July 2018 with an aim to launch new business utilising local know-how and big data in the fields of public transportation, logistics, public safety, digital government and cashless payment.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]