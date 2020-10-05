Express Computer


PayU India appoints Prakash Padariya as CISO

By IANS
Online payment solutions provider PayU on Monday said it has appointed Prakash Padariya as the companys Chief Information Security Officer, adding a key position to the India leadership team.

In his new role, Padariya will lead and further strengthen PayU India security team, while ensuring alignment with PayU’s Global Security strategic initiatives and standards.

Padariya comes to PayU with more than 17 years of experience in core information, cybersecurity and technology.

He was previously the CISO at GE India Technology Centre. He has also worked with leading Fortune 100 companies such as Royal Bank of Scotland, IBM, Target Corporation and Accenture in his career.

“As a leading online payment player in the country, securing our customers’ payment transaction data is a top priority for us and we constantly work to improve upon existing measures,” Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India, said in a statement.

Padariya professional expertise spans across banking & financial services and telecommunications & IT service industries.

PayU’s proprietary risk engine is built for global Internet businesses facing evolving fraud threats.

–IANS


IANS
