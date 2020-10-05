Piramal Glass Appoints Sudip Mazumder as Global Chief Digital & Information Officer

Read Article

Piramal Glass, a global specialist in design, production, and decoration of glass packaging solutions for Cosmetics & Perfumery, Specialty Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical industries, has appointed Sudip Mazumder as Vice President, Global Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO).

Mazumder joins Piramal Glass from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), where he played the role of Deputy Head Digital. During his tenure at L&T, he had been successfully driving digital transformation in operations and change management. He comes with a global experience across UK, EU and India in IT and Digital, and has previously worked with companies like Siemens, TCS, Cognizant, RPG Group, where he worked with multiple business transformation experiences. At Piramal Glass, he will be responsible for reinforcing digital transformation journey and lead the next phase of Digital 2.0 that the company has embarked on. This will include setting up Advanced Analytics Technology stack and building a dedicated team of professionals and run a Digital Center of Excellence & Academy through which business use cases will be driven using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning (AI/ML/DL) to impact the bottom-line. Mazumder will report to Samit Datta, Global Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer, Piramal Glass.

Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman, Piramal Glass, said, “The management at Piramal Glass is committed to bring urgency in Digital & Analytics Transformation that it has embarked. We realize that the results are possible with the creation of highly skilled internal talent pool and astute leadership. With the appointment of Sudip as CDIO, we are hopeful to catalyse the journey that will build the right technology and team to deliver value”.

“Our vision to transform Piramal Glass into an insights-driven organization, led by customer centricity and operational excellence, by imbibing Digital as a fabric and bring in the right-mix of technologies and upskill our workforce. We have recently embarked on a large digital transformation exercise in collaboration with a leading consulting company and are determined to drive substantive bottom line impacts,” said Samit Datta, Global Chief Supply Chain & Technology Officer.

Piramal Glass has adopted digital interventions with state-of-the-art technologies across the value chain since the last 4 years and has recently undertaken a large Digital Transformation initiative with specific focus on using & building Analytics. McKinsey & Co. has been roped in to assist Piramal Glass to achieve this digital transformation and take it to the global level in the glass-manufacturing sector.

