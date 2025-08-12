Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Jeena & Company embarks on AI-led transformation with Salesforce

Jeena & Company embarks on AI-led transformation with Salesforce

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Salesforce announced a strategic collaboration with Jeena & Company, to accelerate its digital transformation journey forward. This collaboration will help Jeena & Company unlock deeper customer intelligence, data driven decision making and consistency across teams.

As part of the first phase, Jeena & Company is deploying the Salesforce Sales Cloud to enhance sales visibility, and enable faster, more integrated engagement across its logistics network. The platform will empower sales teams with real-time visibility across every stage of the deal cycle, helping drive quicker closures and improve conversion rates. With a single source of truth for customer data through Salesforce Customer 360, Jeena & Company will deepen customer engagement, personalise outreach, and unlock recurring revenue opportunities.

With a legacy of over 125 years and presence across critical freight and logistics verticals, Jeena & Company is now future-proofing its operations by tapping into the full potential of Salesforce’s trusted, scalable, and AI-ready platform. This marks a strategic shift from legacy systems to intelligent workflows that deliver connected, data-rich, and consistent experiences for customers and partners alike.

Ayesha Katgara, Head – Transformation Office, Jeena & Company, said, “Our goal has always been to deliver efficient, customer-first logistics solutions. We believe this collaboration with Salesforce is more than just a technology upgrade — it’s a strategic step in embedding agility, transparency, and intelligence into every interaction. We’re laying the foundation for long‑term innovation across our operations and client engagements.”

Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director & SVP – India, Sales & Distribution, Salesforce commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Jeena & Company in their 125th year. This partnership reflects their trust on our platform and the power of AI-led transformation. The logistics sector faces increasing demand and a constantly changing supply chain, making real-time visibility more crucial than ever. For established firms like Jeena & Company, the opportunity lies in combining deep industry experience with future ready technologies and this collaboration is a crucial step towards modernising operations at the company, streamlining data, expediting decisions, and fostering a connected experience for their customers.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image