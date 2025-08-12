Perfios launches CAM AI, powers 85% faster underwriting

Perfios.ai has unveiled CAM AI, an AI-powered credit underwriting platform that is transforming lending operations across banks and NBFCs globally. Tailored for complex credit assessment, CAM AI reduces underwriting turnaround time by up to 85%, compressing multi-day credit assessment processes into just hours, enabling banks and NBFCs to process up to 2X more loan applications with existing teams.

Built on top of Perfios’ trusted AI/ML models and enriched with its proprietary GenAI and agentic tooling, CAM AI delivers specialised intelligence at scale. By fusing domain-specific LLMs, RAG pipelines, and agentic algorithms, the platform performs expert-level credit analysis, autonomously extracting, interpreting, and reconciling data across financial documents in real time.

Traditional underwriting, especially for high-value loans like business loans, home loans, and loans against property, requires skilled credit analysts to manually triangulate across statements, GST filings, bank data, and financial ratios. This results in bottlenecks that hurt both lenders and borrowers- especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), for whom timely access to capital is business-critical. CAM AI replaces weeks of manual processing with hours of intelligent automation, transforming Credit Assessment Memo generation into a real-time, audit-ready workflow.

“Earlier, only a few hundred expert analysts had the skills to perform complex triangulation, like reconciling GST sales with bank deposits to flag collection issues, across thousands of loan applications,” said B Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer at Perfios. “CAM AI now performs this level of expert credit scrutiny autonomously and at scale, delivering expert-level analysis without compromising accuracy.”

Deployed by 50+ institutions across India, SEA and MENA, CAM AI processes over 5 million transactions per month. It applies embedded credit policies to deliver policy-aligned, explainable risk assessments while maintaining complete traceability to every document, number, and source, solving a core challenge in AI adoption within regulated financial services.

“We’ve architected CAM AI specifically for the demands of regulated financial environments,” said Sumit Nigam, Chief Technology Officer at Perfios. “While we use large language models for advanced reasoning, we layer them with specialised engines for financial calculations, document verification, and regulatory compliance. Every insight is backed by source traceability, analysts can see exactly which document led to which conclusion. This hybrid approach delivers audit-ready reliability, analytical depth, and safeguards against the unpredictability of generic LLMs.”

CAM AI integrates seamlessly into Perfios’ broader ecosystem, turning legacy workflows into GenAI-first, intelligent decisioning engines. With real-time financial analysis, contextual business logic, and autonomous document understanding, the platform ensures even junior analysts can operate at the level of a seasoned credit veteran, driving consistency, speed, and scalability across lending teams.

Perfios recently also unveiled its Gen AI powered intelligence stack comprising four solutions that are transforming the BFSI industry by increasing the operational productivity upto 3x.