JFrog Drives “DevOps With a Mission,” Brings Community Together Online for Annual swampUP Conference

JFrog, the Universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling “Liquid Software” via continuous software release flows, announced the lineup for its annual DevOps community and JFrog user conference swampUP, which will take place online June 23 and 24 for the Americas and June 30 and July 1 for EMEA & APAC. Notably, all-conference registration proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 charities.

“Since JFrog’s inception, we’ve partnered with the community to bring top tools and methodologies to the market, always with the developer in mind,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “Community safety also means we can’t all be together in the usual way, but the need to share is still there. We wanted to partner again with the open-source and DevOps communities and deliver not only the top-shelf content they’re used to from swampUP, but also to give back to our global communities as we collectively accelerate the cure for this virus.”

All-virtual this year, swampUP will “fast-forward” the current DevOps landscape with visionary keynote addresses and thought‑provoking sessions from industry experts covering the latest trends and best practices around software distribution, containers, automation, security, and package management.

“swampUP 2020 is going to be super exciting especially for APAC and India since this is the first time that we are having an exclusive 2-day conference just for our APAC and India customers. We see tremendous growth and potential in this market and continue to focus and invest here.” Kavita Viswanath, General Manager, JFrog India.

JFrog is bringing together an impressive list of industry thought leaders and DevOps luminaries to offer a unique combination of insight, entertainment and inspiration, including:

Kohsuke Kawaguchi, co-CEO, Launchable, Inc., and creator of Jenkins

John Willis, vice president of DevOps and digital practices, RedHat

Wayne Chatelain, senior manager of software engineering, Capital One

Jessica Deen, Azure Avenger

The annual conference is divided into two parts, with the first day focused on delivering hands-on DevOps training alongside other practitioners and peers. Specialized courses led by DevOps experts are designed to empower attendees to fast-forward their DevOps or DevSecOps knowledge and abilities. The second, full conference day will begin with an industry keynote address followed by breakout sessions following four separate streams: Cloud Native, DevSecOps, Enterprise DevOps and Digital Transformation. Over 30 sessions will be delivered from thought leaders from global companies including Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more.

“These may be unprecedented times, but we can come together in unprecedented ways to both advance our DevOps skills and contribute towards the race to a cure at the same time,” added Ben Haim. “We’re proud to do our part, and we invite the community to partner with us in this conference with a purpose.”

