JK Technosoft achieves CMMI Level 5 certification

Global software solutions company, JK Technosoft Ltd. (JKT) has been successfully appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Services v 1.3, Maturity Level 5.

Level 5 indicates a very High Level of Process Maturity. It is the key to ensuring the predictability of software solutions- the higher the maturity the more the company can be relied on to provide efficiently, value-added solutions on time and within budget.

The certification reinforces the commitment of JK Technosoft in delivering high-quality software solutions combined service excellence, innovation and process improvement as per industry standards. The company’s transparency in engagements with all clients and stakeholders and constructive relations with partners are the hallmarks behind this appraisal hence, joining the league of the few global organizations to accomplish this feat.

Commenting on this accomplishment Mr. Babu Abraham, Director & Head – Infrastructure JK Technosoft said, “We are extremely proud to have achieved this highest Process Maturity Level. We have always focused on quality and innovation to deliver optimum business value to our clients through improved services with each passing day, since our inception. It validates our commitment to continuously improve client processes and apply our technical expertise to deliver demonstrable impact to client’s businesses and help them meet their strategic goals. The endorsement is a testimony of our employee’s hard work that motivates us to deliver the best.” He further added, “CMMI Level 5 is an aspirational industry benchmark and we strive to enable our clients with benefits of faster time-to-market, enhanced productivity and reliable service delivery professing improved business outcomes backed by statistical and predictive modeling techniques.”

The CMMI Level 5 appraisal testifies that JK Technosoft is performing at an “optimizing” level and is stable and focused on continual process improvement and innovation. It also exhibits the flexibility and agility of the organization to respond to opportunities and changes.

This significant achievement affirms that the organization follows an excellent delivery mechanism and manages the processes statistically and quantitatively to fulfill the business objectives as well as to bring predictability in the customer’s business outcome. JK Technosoft is now among the leading information technology companies in India and across the globe to have achieved Level 5 appraisal of CMMI for Services. The success of this appraisal is attributed to JK Technosoft’s excellent delivery mechanism, high levels of quality assurance, usage of modern-day technology; leading to best-in-class customer service.

