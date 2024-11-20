Karnataka strengthens its commitment to global alliances at Bengaluru tech summit 2024

In an inspiring session at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, Karnataka reaffirmed its leadership in fostering global partnerships through the Ambassador Roundtable, chaired by Uma Mahadevan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Development Commissioner, and Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood. The Roundtable featured high-level participation from the Government of Karnataka, including Selvakumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce & Industries; M. S. Srikar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; and Gunjan Krishna, IAS, Commissioner, Industries and Commerce Department.

The session, held at the Board Room of Bangalore Paalace, brought together ambassadors, consuls general, and senior officials from 15 countries to discuss strategic collaborations in skilling, investment, and academic innovation.

Titled “Educate, Innovate, Empower: Forging Karnataka’s Future through Strategic Global Alliances,” the roundtable highlighted Karnataka’s dedication to building an inclusive and innovation-driven economy. Representatives from Denmark, France, the USA, and the UK, as well as new participants including South Korea, Tunisia, and Colombia, joined dignitaries from other key Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) partners.

Key themes of the roundtable

Uma Mahadevan, in her keynote address, outlined Karnataka’s commitment to leveraging global partnerships for mutual growth. She remarked:

“Karnataka’s growth story is built on collaboration. By strengthening ties with our international partners, we aim to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation, enhances skills, and promotes sustainable economic development.”

The session focused on three primary areas of collaboration:

Skilling Initiatives: Discussions explored joint programs to address skill gaps in emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and data science. Ideas for establishing global skill hubs, launching certification programs, and facilitating talent exchanges were also highlighted.

Investment Opportunities: Karnataka presented its investor-friendly policies and sectoral priorities, including IT, biotechnology, renewable energy, and ESDM. Ambassadors discussed leveraging existing trade agreements and financial instruments to deepen economic ties.

Academic and Research Collaborations: Participants explored opportunities for joint research projects, student exchanges, and partnerships between Karnataka’s institutions and international universities. Such collaborations aim to foster global exposure and drive technology-driven innovation.

Moderated by Ekant Tyagi, Engagement Manager at the Karnataka Unit for International Cooperation (KUIC), the session facilitated dynamic discussions on aligning Karnataka’s goals with the global vision for digital transformation. Delegates from Australia, the UK, and The Netherlands expressed interest in expanding skilling partnerships, while representatives from Poland, France, Italy, and South Korea highlighted opportunities for joint academic programs. Israel, Denmark, and Australia emphasised the potential for business and educational exchanges to strengthen bilateral relations. The session also addressed Karnataka’s focus on sustainability and inclusivity, ensuring that international collaborations align with the state’s broader goals of economic resilience and social equity.

The Ambassador Roundtable concluded with a renewed commitment from all participants to work collaboratively toward a shared vision of innovation and growth. Karnataka’s proactive engagement with global stakeholders continues to solidify its position as a preferred partner for technology, education, and investment.