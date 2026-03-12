Karnataka strengthens quantum technology ecosystem with installation of QpiAI Indus Quantum Computer at IIIT-Dharwad and Raichur

The Government of Karnataka announced the installation of QpiAI Indus, a 25-qubit quantum computing system, at the Quantum Computing Center of Excellence (QCCE) at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad and IIIT-Raichur. The installation will be QpiAI’s second deployment in Karnataka, strengthening the state’s growing quantum ecosystem and expanding access to quantum computing capabilities for academia and industry in India.

The initiative, under the Local Economy Acceleration Programme (LEAP), aligns with the State’s efforts to build next-generation technology infrastructure under the Karnataka Quantum Roadmap and further positions Karnataka as a leading hub for energy emerging technologies. The QpiAI Indus system will be leveraged for educational use, supporting curriculum development, hands-on student training, and faculty-led research as well as commercial workloads, enabling enterprises and innovators to experiment with and apply quantum computing to real-world problems. QpiAI will also provide ongoing support to help IIIT-Dharwad users onboard, develop applications, and operationalise use cases across research and industry engagements.

Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT & Rural Development, Government of Karnataka said, “Karnataka has always led from the front, not just in India, but on the global stage. The installation of QpiAI Indus at IIIT-Dharwad’s Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence is a direct outcome of our Karnataka Quantum Roadmap, and it reflects our philosophy of building real infrastructure. We now have two quantum computing installations in the state, and this is just the beginning. Our centres of excellence, from agritech to space tech, are the bedrock of our innovation ecosystem, and quantum computing is the next frontier. We are not just skilling Karnataka’s youth for Karnataka, we are preparing them for the world.”

Shri N.S. Boseraju, Minister for Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka said, “Under the visionary leadership, Shri Siddaramaiah, CM, and Shri D.K Shivakumar, Deputy CM, Govt of Karnataka, Science and technology have always been Karnataka’s strongest instruments of progress. The deployment of a 25-qubit quantum computer at IIIT Dharwad and IIIT Raichur marks a defining moment for applied science in our state. By embedding quantum computing within an academic institution of this stature, we are ensuring that research, experimentation, and discovery happen right here in Karnataka’s classrooms and laboratories. This is the kind of institution-industry convergence that transforms a state’s scientific capability for generations. We are proud to support and advance this vision.”

“This award is an important milestone for QpiAI and for India’s quantum journey,” said Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, CEO of QpiAI. “With QpiAI Indus at IIIT-Dharwad’s Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, our second installation in Karnataka, we are deepening regional

capability while expanding national access to quantum infrastructure. We look forward to working closely with IIIT-Dharwad to enable hands-on learning and to accelerate commercial experimentation and adoption.”

“Establishing strong quantum computing infrastructure is central to our vision for the Quantum Computing Center of Excellence,” said Dr. Mahadeva Prasanna, Director of IIIT-Dharwad. “The installation of QpiAI Indus will help our students and researchers gain practical experience with quantum systems while also enabling collaborations with industry for commercial workloads. We value QpiAI’s support and partnership in building a vibrant quantum innovation environment at IIIT-Dharwad.”

The QpiAI Indus deployment at IIIT-Dharwad will support a range of programs, including training workshops, course modules, research projects, and collaborative engagements with industry partners. Additional details on commissioning timelines and user access programs will be shared by IIIT-Dharwad QCCE in due course.