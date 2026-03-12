GTT integrates Insurants AI to power insurance data intelligence across regulated markets

With a vision to develop India-built data and AI platforms for global deployment, GTT Data Solutions Ltd (“GTT”) has integrated Insurants AI Limited, a specialist in insurance data intelligence, analytics, and harmonisation that focuses on enabling intelligent data management, automation, and decision intelligence for enterprises across insurance, banking, and other highly regulated sectors. This move strengthens GTT’s insurance technology capabilities across the U.S., UK, Europe, India, and APAC, positioning the company as a provider of next-generation insurance data and intelligence solutions.

The addition of Insurants AI’s capabilities supports the company’s strategy to deepen its data management and insurance intelligence offerings while scaling its India-rooted technology platforms internationally. Insurants AI’s technology platforms, proprietary insurance frameworks, global client relationships, and domain expertise are being brought into the GTT ecosystem. This strengthens GTT’s ability to support insurers, brokers, and reinsurers with advanced underwriting analytics, automated claims intelligence, policy lifecycle insights, and regulatory data compliance across markets.

Founded in 2018, Insurants AI has built one of the industry’s most comprehensive insurance data ecosystems, including more than 1,000 proprietary algorithms, 475+ carrier formats, and coverage across 75+ insurance lines unified through a canonical data model. These capabilities strengthen the intelligence layer powering the GTT Intelligent Document Suite (IDS), enabling real-time data standardisation, straight-through processing (STP), automated policy validation, and improved decision accuracy across regulated insurance operations.

“This integration marks an important step in expanding our AI-driven insurance solutions,” GTT stated. “Insurants AI’s deep domain expertise, data harmonisation frameworks, and global customer footprint will further elevate GTT’s ability to deliver modern, compliant, and scalable intelligence to insurers across North America, EMEA, and APAC.”

With these capabilities joining the GTT platform, the company is positioned to offer a comprehensive portfolio of cognitive insurance solutions combining predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and real-time data orchestration. This supports insurers in modernising operations, improving risk assessment, and delivering faster, data-driven customer outcomes. This development strengthens GTT’s leadership in AI-powered insurance data platforms and reinforces its positioning as a “Make in India for the world” data and AI company building enterprise-scale platforms in India and deploying them across global markets.