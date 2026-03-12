Everpure extends ActiveCluster support for file

Everpure accelerated its Enterprise Data Cloud vision with the launch of ActiveCluster support for file. By enabling fleet-wide policy-driven mobility, an organisation’s data remains continuously available and free to move across environments without disruption.

“Legacy vendors are still tethered to the infrastructure-first designs of the 1990s. When files are locked to siloed hardware, migrations are disruptive, and mobility is manual. ActiveCluster changes that,” said Shawn Hansen, VP and GM, FlashBlade and FlashArray, Everpure. “We’ve moved from hardware-to-data thinking to an app-to-data model as a unified platform, at the speed your business demands.”

Breaking the legacy mold via the Everpure difference

The recent boom in AI has made it more critical than ever to process unstructured data, yet most enterprises still rely on architectures designed before the era of flash, cloud, and AI. Traditional storage systems, however, often deliver only a fraction of the throughput modern AI workloads require, leaving GPUs starved for data instead of doing useful work. This leads to rigid data silos because policies are tied to the storage arrays rather than datasets. Furthermore, human operated tasks can lead to mistakes, causing failovers and migrations that are slow and complex.

The newest innovation in the Everpure Platform, ActiveCluster for file extends traditional high availability by introducing fleet-level data mobility across file environments. Integrated with Everpure Fusion and embedded within the Purity operating environment, the capability allows organisations to centrally define availability and mobility policies. The system then enforces those policies automatically across the fleet, reducing manual configuration and administrative overhead.

ActiveCluster for file delivers:

– Simple Setup and Dynamic Change: Simple and easy setup and management based on policies and standards.

– Continuous Access: Files remain online during any outage, ensuring systems are up no matter what.

– Fleet-Wide File Mobility: Workloads freely move across your entire fleet to ensure SLAs are met without manual intervention.

– Any Array, Any Time Cloud Operations: New level of availability and mobility (any array at any time vs. dedicated hardware) operates autonomously based on policy and SLAs. This aligns high availability and data mobility delivery with cloud operating models.

– Standardised, Policy Driven at Scale: Consistent setup and scaling across the entire fleet with workload level SLAs defined by policy and enforced automatically.

ActiveCluster for file will be generally available in Q2 2026 through a non-disruptive upgrade in the Everpure platform’s Purity operating environment–without the need for any new hardware or downtime.