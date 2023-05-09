Express Computer

Kaspersky appoints Adrian Hia as its Managing Director for Asia Pacific

Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity and digital privacy company, announces the appointment of IT veteran Adrian Hia as its new Managing Director for Asia Pacific (APAC).

Hia is set to lead Kaspersky’s drive to extend its market footprint, channel reach, and new business growth in key territories in the region, especially in the company’s fast-growing enterprise cybersecurity segment.

Taking his extensive knowledge in pan-Asian IT markets, his role also includes spearheading and managing the region’s sales, marketing, and channel go-to-market strategy and execution.

“Adrian brings over two decades of experience in international companies and the local IT industry in APAC, where he successfully grew businesses, achieving outstanding results. We trust that his in depth knowledge of both Asia-Pacific developed and emerging economies will help Kaspersky boost its business in the region, which is one of strategically important markets for the company. In his new role, Adrian will help Kaspersky identify new business opportunities and accelerate the B2B business momentum with a focus on the enterprise segment,” says Kirill Astrakhan, Executive Vice President for Corporate Business at Kaspersky.

Prior to joining Kaspersky, Hia was the Senior Regional VP for ASEAN & Greater China Region at Zscaler. His seasoned experience in the IT industry also includes regional sales and channel stints in VMWare, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.

Commenting on his appointment, Hia said: “I am an advocate of digital transformation and of harnessing the power of new technologies to enable business growth. As cyberattacks constantly evolve and expand the victim pool, harming individuals, companies, and even critical infrastructure, I’m delighted to be part of the Kaspersky team and help it in its mission to bring on a safer future through its comprehensive and multi-awarded security solutions and services.”

“I am excited to use my extensive knowledge of the IT industry’s nuisances across the many countries here to drive Kaspersky’s local business forward, with the aim of enabling more users and enterprises to enjoy the benefits of technology minus the threats posed by cybercriminals.”

Hia holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science (Computer Engineering) from the Nanyang Technological University.

He will be based in Kaspersky’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

Chris Connell, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky has resigned after being a part of the Kaspersky team for four years to pursue other opportunities. Chris will continue to help manage the region along with the necessary transitions until the end of the May 2023.

