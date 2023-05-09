BajajCapital launches all-encompassing App for seamless investing

BajajCapital, a pioneer in financial services is delighted to announce the launch of its new mobile application designed to revolutionize the way INDIA invests. The BajajCapital App provides a comprehensive investment experience by offering a complete 360 degree view of Networth of a customer. The app users get access to all mutual funds from top asset management companies and cutting edge reports.

The BajajCapital App boasts of a user-friendly interface that allows investors to navigate through the app with ease. The app’s design is intuitive, ensuring that even first-time investors can effortlessly make investments. The app provides real-time updates on the performance of various mutual funds, allowing users to make informed investment decisions.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, BajajCapital said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the BajajCapital App, an innovative solution that empowers our customers to take control of their financial future. At BajajCapital, our priority has always been to deliver exceptional customer service, and the BajajCapital App is the latest manifestation of our commitment. We are confident that the BajajCapital App will revolutionize the way INDIA invests and help our customers achieve their financial goals.We are immensely proud of the hard work and dedication that has gone into developing this app, and we wholeheartedly believe that it will significantly enhance the investment journey for our valued customers.

Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer said, “ We have ensured that every feature of the BajajCapital App is meticulously crafted to provide a seamless, intuitive, and user-friendly experience. Catering to both novice and experienced investors alike, our app aims to be a comprehensive solution for all your investment needs. By providing a comprehensive view of one’s net worth and enabling goal-based investing in mutual funds, our One App reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art financial solutions that simplify the investment journey for our valued clients”

The app comes with a lot of unique features which are based on research & design thinking with over 4.1 Mn of investors. The prominent being Goal based Investing, where the user can select the Life goals and build the proper financial life plan. Another unique feature allows them to filter schemes based on their risk profile thus helping them make informed investment decisions. Integrated with the latest APIs , Investors can access detailed fund insights, including sector-wise allocation, product allocation, returns over the past year, and more. With real-time updates and expert analysis, the Bajaj Capital App empowers investors to take control of their financial future.

One of the app’s most notable features is the ability for investors to initiate lump sum investments immediately from the scheme page, making it simple to invest with just a few clicks. Investors have complete control over their investments with various transaction choices such as selling, switching, or using the Systematic Transfer Plan (STP), allowing them to manage their portfolios with simplicity.

Another standout feature of the BajajCapital App is its robust transaction reporting functionality. This feature empowers investors with a comprehensive summary of their mutual fund investments, ensuring that they stay informed about their investment performance at all times. With this data, investors can make informed decisions and take necessary action to optimize their portfolio performance. The transaction report also enables investors to track their investment history, providing a detailed breakdown of their transactions and holdings. This feature demonstrates our commitment to providing investors with the tools and resources they need to make informed investment decisions.

BajajCapital has always been committed to catering to the demands of its consumers, and the launch of their new mobile application demonstrates this dedication. The BajajCapital App, with its cutting-edge features, user-friendly layout, and professional analysis, is going to revolutionize the way India invests.

Investors can now easily manage their portfolios and take control of their financial future with just a few clicks. Everyone can benefit from the app’s unique features, such as the suggested scheme list, real-time updates, and full transaction reporting functionality, from beginners to seasoned investors.