Kaspersky automated security awareness platform expands its courses with three new cybersecurity topics

As the number of cyberattacks continues to grow, certain types are becoming ever more prevalent. Threat actors are increasingly targeting healthcare organisations, supply chains, and high-level business management in efforts to gain access to sensitive data and resources. For instance, according to the Kaspersky IT Security Economics report, supply chain resilience has emerged as a significant focus for IT security teams in 2023, with more businesses recognising the need for greater oversight and control over their suppliers. Meanwhile, one company in the healthcare industry is reportedly experiencing an average of 18 incidents per year, while the sector’s security maturity and funds remain low.

In light of these risks, Kaspersky is launching three new courses within the Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (Kaspersky ASAP) to address these types of threats and help organisations raise awareness and enhance cybersecurity skills among their employees.

Kaspersky ASAP’s first new course, titled “Attacks on top managers and behalf of top managers: whaling and its Impact”, focuses on a form of sophisticated phishing that targets top-level executives specifically. This type of attack often involves extensive preparation by cybercriminals, who seek to exploit the resources and authority of CEOs and other leaders. Once these resources are compromised, attackers proceed to a second phase, impersonating the executives to deceive employees, thus gaining further access to sensitive information or financial assets. The course is invaluable not only for executives looking to protect themselves but also for employees who must learn to recognise “fake manager” attacks to minimise the risk of leaks and fraud.

The second course, titled “Information Security in Healthcare”, addresses the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by the medical industry. In healthcare, maintaining information hygiene and cyber literacy is not just about protecting data — it can save lives. This Kaspersky ASAP course begins with an overview of general information security principles relevant to healthcare, along with the rights and responsibilities of all participants in medical information processes. In its advanced sections, it provides detailed guidance on the secure handling of medical data, including best practices for storage, transmission, and disposal, as well as an overview of the key legal regulations governing this sensitive field. By focusing on both foundational knowledge and practical skills, the course ensures healthcare professionals are equipped to safeguard critical operations.

Lastly, the “Supply Chain Attacks” course explores a growing cybersecurity threat that bypasses even the most robust internal protections by targeting external vendors and suppliers. These attacks exploit trusted partners by embedding malicious code into seemingly secure software or leveraging vulnerabilities in contractor systems. The course provides a detailed examination of how organisations can defend themselves against such threats, offering strategies for identifying risks, monitoring supplier practices, and implementing safeguards to protect the security of interconnected systems. Despite the complex nature of supply chain attacks, participants will gain actionable solutions to strengthen their organisation’s overall security posture in this course.

“As cyber threats evolve, so must our strategies to counter them. By equipping employees with both the knowledge and practical tools to mitigate these risks, we empower organisations to stay one step ahead of attackers. Whether it’s protecting executives from sophisticated phishing attempts, safeguarding critical healthcare systems, or addressing the hidden vulnerabilities in supply chains, these courses are designed to build resilience in an increasingly interconnected and complex digital world. Implementing solutions to enhance employees’ cyber skills is a vital part of any organisation’s comprehensive cyber defense approach as it adds a layer of protection. At Kaspersky, we believe that highly skilled employees are the first line of effective cyber protection, and developing new courses within Kaspersky ASAP reflects our commitment to creating a safer future.” comments Tatyana Shumaylova, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky Security Awareness.