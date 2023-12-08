Express Computer

Kaspersky, IIT Delhi partners to foster local cybersecurity talent development in India

Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company, and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), a leader in the field of engineering education and research, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to support and encourage the growth of cybersecurity-related research and educational initiatives at the Institute.

Under the agreement, Kaspersky and IIT Delhi will work together to promote cybersecurity education and research to build a more robust cybersecurity workforce in India. The agreement demonstrates both parties’ efforts to foster closer cooperation to enhance the security of the computing environment in the nation and beyond.

The MoU includes exchanging knowledge and expertise, developing educational materials, organising and promoting events to raise cybersecurity awareness, and sponsoring merit (academic) awards or prizes to encourage IIT Delhi students to pursue careers in ICT and Cybersecurity.

This partnership will enhance the IIT Delhi graduates’ desirability on the job market by adding IIT Delhi’s educational and scientific activities of new training courses and programs that provide the graduates with relevant competencies that are in demand.

“The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to grow exponentially as India cements its position as the world’s technology and innovation hub. Our collaboration with IIT Delhi proves our enduring commitment to the country to help further develop its programs to create more skilled and expert local cybersecurity professionals. We must collaborate to develop the expertise and skills required to protect against cyber threats, which are increasing in both volume and sophistication. This collaboration will help to produce higher calibre cybersecurity experts in India and contribute to a more secure digital world,” commented Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Professor Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean Corporate Relations of IIT Delhi, emphasised the imperative role educational institutions play in preparing the younger generation to counteract evolving cyber threats.

“As cyber threats continue to surge in complexity alongside technological advancements and automation, it is of paramount importance to equip our youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to defend against these challenges,” stated Professor Panda.

“This collaboration aims to empower students and researchers with cutting-edge insights and practical skills required to navigate the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity with the help of Kaspersky, which is recognized as a leading and trusted cybersecurity entity,” added Professor Naresh Bhatnagar, Dean of Research & Development of IIT Delhi.

Last September, Kaspersky launched its newest cooperation program for universities, Academy Alliance, to integrate the company’s expertise and latest technologies into teaching to enhance students’ academic outcomes. Through this MOU, IIT Delhi is the first to participate in this educational partnership program in the region

Ms. Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Academic Affairs, said, “Kaspersky Academy Alliance is part of the company’s mission to drive the best cybersecurity education to build a safer world. It is an all-inclusive solution dedicated to strengthening our partner universities’ information security programmes through skills development of students and specialist training for the teaching staff.”

This collaboration is part of Kaspersky’s global commitment to developing cybersecurity capabilities and expertise. The company has previously signed similar agreements with other universities and academic institutions around the world.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

