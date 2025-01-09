Express Computer

Keycentrix and UST announce strategic partnership to drive innovation and scale

UST its partnership with Keycentrix, a leading provider of pharmacy software and technology solutions, to enhance Keycentrix’s product suite, expand market reach, and increase value for customers.

With this strategic alliance, Keycentrix is better positioned to deliver next-level pharmacy solutions that harness innovation, advanced technology, and accelerated go-to-market capabilities. This partnership will enable Keycentrix to scale its offerings and serve a broader range of customers, while upholding its commitment to delivering exceptional support and service to its loyal customer base.

“We are excited to partner with UST, whose reputation in the technology space speaks for itself. UST’s focus on innovation and their proven track record in building scalable tech solutions will allow us to enhance our capabilities and meet the demands of a rapidly changing market. This partnership aligns with our commitment to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Binny John, President, Keycentrix.

“UST is thrilled to collaborate with Keycentrix to meet the evolving needs of the pharmacy market. Our expertise in cloud-native architecture and cutting-edge technology solutions across both on-premise and SaaS environments will enable Keycentrix to deliver a world-class experience to their clients, enhancing both performance and scalability,” said Vivek Sarin, Senior Vice President, UST.

Keycentrix and UST will work to unlock exciting growth opportunities, foster new technological breakthroughs, and create a stronger foundation for future innovation in the pharmacy space.

