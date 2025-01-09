Altimetrik elevates Ranga Kanapathy to Global CTO and Head of Engineering & Technology

Altimetrik has announced the elevation of Ranga Kanapathy to the position of Global CTO and Head of Engineering & Technology from Chief Transformation Officer, APAC and Chief Delivery Officer, continuing to report into the company CEO, Raj Sundaresan. The appointment reinforces Altimetrik’s commitment to creating opportunity for engineering talent, and digital business growth for its clients.

In his expanded role, Ranga will lead the global delivery centers of Altimetrik across the USA, Latam, Europe, and APAC. He will focus on driving innovation and customer success for the 200+ companies that Altimetrik is partnered to deliver digital business outcomes. He will scale the company’s technological capabilities, strengthen its presence in key markets, including the rapidly growing APAC region, and foster a culture of collaboration and continuous learning.

Stepping into his new role, Ranga Kanapathy said, “I am excited to take on the role of Global CTO and head of engineering and technology at Altimetrik during this pivotal phase of growth. Current markets demand continuous innovation and agility from technology, and we are well posited to deliver what our clients need with our exceptional engineering talent and rigorous practices. Our recent partnership with TPG Asia gives us the ammunition to strengthen our global technology framework, accelerate our digital, data and AI capabilities.”

Ranga joined Altimetrik in 2017 and has played a pivotal role in building high-performance teams, developing the 4500+ strong India Technology Center with a robust leadership and establishing strong practice centers on various digital practices such as Cloud, Agile, DevSecpOps, Data Engineering and Analytics, AI, and Product Engineering. Under his leadership, Altimetrik achieved significant revenue growth and operational efficiency, further strengthening its position as a leader in digital business.

Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik said, “Ranga’s remarkable leadership, deep expertise in data-driven innovation, and entrepreneurial mindset make him the perfect choice to lead Altimetrik’s next phase of growth. Ranga has a proven track record of delivering impactful business outcomes, and we are confident his leadership will continue to accelerate our journey towards digital excellence and global growth.”

Ranga brings over 25 years of global experience in Technology & Data Solutions, Innovation, Strategy, and Risk Management, holding senior leadership roles at eBay-PayPal, VISA, Mattel, Fisher Price, Esurance.com, and Computer Software Corporation. He also has co-founded two startups in India that deliver technology solutions to large enterprises. A seasoned entrepreneur and mentor, Ranga serves on the boards of several startups and continues to contribute to the growth of the technology ecosystem.