Keysight installs world’s largest Commercial Quantum control system at AIST’s leading-edge G-QuAT center

Keysight Technologies has delivered the world’s largest commercial quantum control system (QCS) to the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in Japan. The system has been integrated into the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI Technology (G-QuAT). This control system is now part of the new evaluation testbed at G-QuAT, which will push the limits of what is possible with quantum computing in terms of both scale and performance.

All quantum computers require a control system to translate from the classical world of code and cables to the quantum world of photons and qubits. As quantum computers grow in size, complexity, and performance, the requirements for the control system become much more stringent. Any gap in the control system performance can compromise the capabilities of the quantum computer, so it was important for AIST to select the right partner for this critical component.

Thanks to early investments in scalable architecture, Keysight was able to deliver this control system capable of powering leading-edge quantum computers. Extensive testing demonstrated that rigorous requirements on noise, time alignment, and phase coherence are maintained across the system. This delivery establishes Keysight as the first commercial control system vendor to deliver a system that supports 1,000+ qubits and proves that Keysight’s QCS can meet the scaling challenges of next-generation quantum computers.

Dr. Masahiro Horibe, Deputy Director of G-QuAT, AIST, said: “The 1,000-qubit control system developed here is a groundbreaking device, the world’s first and largest of its kind, realised through Keysight’s exceptional engineering capabilities in response to our advanced technical requirements. The advancement of quantum technology requires not only theoretical progress but also sophisticated engineering to support it. This system has enabled the precise synchronisation, control, and readout of complex multi-channel signals, making large-scale qubit operations possible. It is a clear demonstration that engineering is paving the way for the future of quantum technology. We express our deep respect for Keysight’s development capabilities and look forward with great anticipation to further technological innovations.”

Dr. Eric Holland, General Manager, Keysight Quantum Engineer Solutions, said: “Control systems serve a vital role in quantum computing, acting as the bidirectional bridge between the classical and quantum worlds. We are both honored and excited to partner with AIST G-QuAT, providing the hardware and software tools necessary to achieve the critical milestone of a 1,000-qubit quantum computer, a key step toward realising quantum advantage for practical business applications.”