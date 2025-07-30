Express Computer

Fragile to Agile: New SolarWinds study finds IT resilience requires a holistic approach

SolarWinds  released its 2025 IT Trends Report, “Fragile to Agile: The State of Operational Resilience.” The report captures the current state of operational resilience and how companies are navigating their most pressing IT challenges. In partnership with UserEvidence, SolarWinds surveyed more than 600 IT leaders across nine countries to assess how organisations define, measure, and achieve operational resilience in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The findings show that while nine in 10 IT professionals describe their organisations as resilient, fewer than half feel confident handling core challenges like:

  • Bring-your-own-device policies (26%)
  • Managing increasing user expectations (36%)
  • Artificial intelligence (38%)
  • Remote and distributed workforces (45%)
  • Managing cyberthreats (52%)

 

“When faced with IT problems and disruptions, urgency may pressure companies to turn to tactical technology fixes, like new tools or innovations,” said RJ Gazarek, senior director of product marketing at SolarWinds. “However, as this report suggests, technology without a holistic game plan will not breed the results they’re looking for. Organisations must consider the people using the technology, their expertise, and how users plan to leverage the tools provided to them.”

 

Barriers to Achieving Operational Resilience

Instead of pointing to a lack of proper technology as a leading factor, respondents reference workflow issues and team construction as key factors behind inadequate issue prevention and mitigation:

  • 53% say inefficient workflows slow issue response
  • 36% cite understaffing as a key challenge
  • Only 13% say they lack the right tools

 

Many organisations also fail to track critical metrics like MTTx (mean time to detect, acknowledge, or resolve). Of those who do, most cite tooling (73%), workflow (67%), and team structure (44%) as major influences on performance.

 

Consequences of Insufficient Operational Resilience: Customer Impacts and Business Risk

When organisations can’t achieve operational resilience, the consequences fall on their customers. As a result, reputation and branding can become casualties.

According to the data:

  • 71% of respondents note customer experience as a core concern stemming from critical issues and system outages
  • One third (32%) of respondents said they lost revenue from outages and critical issues
  • Over a quarter (28%) of respondents also cite brand damage, which relates to both revenue and customer experience, if customers view the application as unreliable

“In today’s competitive environment, operational resilience is no longer a nice-to-have but rather a strategic imperative,” said Cullen Childress, chief product officer at SolarWinds.Achieving it requires more than just adopting new technology. Organizations must equip their IT teams with the right tools, workflows, and talent to stay agile and responsive. When obstacles are removed and resilience is built into daily operations, IT becomes a true driver of competitive advantage.” 

 

The Building Blocks to Operational Resilience

The report outlines an actionable framework:

  • Map relationships: Understand dependencies between systems and teams
  • Identify process gaps: Audit what’s working and what’s not
  • Reassess tooling: Invest in tools that support visibility, collaboration, and response

