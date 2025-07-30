CaratLane selects MoEngage to power a new era of agile and personalised omnichannel engagement

CaratLane announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, a leading insights-led customer engagement platform. This collaboration will empower CaratLane to enhance its customer experience with scaled personalisation and create a more unified journey across its digital platforms and expansive retail network.

As a digital-first brand at the forefront of the jewellery industry, CaratLane sought to empower its marketing teams with a more agile, intuitive, and integrated engagement platform. The primary objective was to reduce dependencies on engineering and data science teams for critical functions like customer segmentation, campaign execution, and insights. CaratLane required a secure, high-performance platform that could seamlessly integrate with its sophisticated technology stack while providing robust enterprise support.

After a detailed evaluation, CaratLane selected MoEngage for its comprehensive and marketer-friendly platform. MoEngage’s intuitive interface for segmentation and journey orchestration directly addressed the goal of enabling teams to launch campaigns with greater speed and independence. A critical factor in the decision was MoEngage’s technical flexibility in solving CaratLane’s complex use cases, particularly its ability to seamlessly manage extensive website pop-ups for lead generation across MoEngage and the in-house tool in tandem with CaratLane’s internal prospect modeling systems while ensuring optimum end-user experience. The successful partnership was further cemented by a swift and seamless implementation process, completed in under two months.

“MoEngage provides the perfect blend of marketer agility and data flexibility we need to deliver truly personalised customer experiences at scale,” said Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, Co-founder & CTO, CaratLane. “Their platform’s intuitive design and seamless integration with our existing tech stack were key in enabling our teams to innovate faster and drive deeper engagement.”

“CaratLane is a trailblazer in the omnichannel retail space, and we are incredibly excited to partner with them on their growth journey,” said Yash Reddy, Chief Revenue Officer at MoEngage. “Marketers today need agility and powerful, actionable insights at their fingertips. The rapid, two-month implementation is a testament to the fantastic collaboration between our teams, and we are proud to provide a platform that champions the self-sufficiency of their marketers.”

This partnership lays the foundation for future innovation. Looking ahead, CaratLane plans to leverage more of MoEngage’s advanced capabilities, including its AI-driven product recommendation engine and advanced personalisation features, to enhance the customer experience further and drive deeper, more meaningful engagement.