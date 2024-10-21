Express Computer

Keysight propels Pegatron 5G to transform power efficiency for open RAN

Keysight Technologies, Inc. has enabled Pegatron 5G to test and validate its Open Radio Unit (O-RU) advanced energy savings features using ETSI-specified energy measurement methods. This was achieved using Keysight’s Open Radio Access Network Architect Solutions (KORA), which ensures conformance, interoperability, performance, security, and energy efficiency validation for radio access network (RAN) testing.

With the majority of energy (76%) consumed in the RAN, improving efficiency is a strategic priority for operators. Therefore, testing energy consumption and its impact on network performance is critical. While advancements from 2G to 5G have delivered improvements, the increasing density of 5G networks to meet higher data demands will drive up consumption, impacting operating costs and sustainability goals. E-plane testing helps operators and manufacturers optimize networks to enhance efficiency in 5G and future network deployments.

By utilizing Keysight’s E-Plane ETSI Test Suites to evaluate the energy efficiency of its PR1450 O-RU solution, Pegatron 5G was able to achieve a 40% reduction in power consumption while adhering to O-RAN energy saving requirements and the ETSI ES 202 706-1 and ETSI TS 103 786 energy measurement methods. This will significantly reduce network operating costs and ensure compliance with environmental targets. The capability was demonstrated at the India Mobile Congress 2024.

David Hoelscher, Vice President of Business Development and Chief Product Officer of Pegatron 5G, said: “We are proud to be the first company in Taiwan to demonstrate O-RAN energy saving and e-plane support on our PR1450 O-RU. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver advanced 5G solutions that benefit customers and the environment.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight’s KORA solutions expedite the sustainable development and deployment of the O-RAN ecosystem, with a full range of industry-proven Open RAN energy lab and field tests solutions. By collaborating with partners like Pegatron 5G, Keysight is accelerating deployments, helping network operators reduce costs, and contributing to environmental sustainability.”

