Kia India signs Airtel Business as its connectivity partner to bring the Kia Connect 2.0 experience to customers

Kia India has partnered with Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, for its Kia Connect 2.0 platform. This 2.0 platform focuses on five pillars: Vehicle Management, AI Voice Command, Convenience, Remote Control, Safety and Security and Navigation and through Airtel’s robust nationwide communications network will power all connected car variants of Kia with reliable and secure real-time connectivity, enabling uninterrupted transfer of critical data.

Commenting on this, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “As part of our 2.0 transition, we are introducing the OTA (Over-the-Air) Kia Connect Diagnostics, unlocking the possibilities of Software-Defined Vehicles where IoT technology becomes fundamental to our offerings. We are excited to partner with Airtel Business whose future-ready solutions will seamlessly integrate with our vehicles, ensuring robust data security and privacy. With Airtel’s extensive network, we will further enhance the customer experience that Kia is renowned for and deliver global technologies tailored for the Indian consumer. This collaboration will empower Kia vehicle owners with advanced analytics and real-time insights, providing essential metrics.”

Sharat Sinha, CEO ̶ Airtel Business, said, “We at Airtel Business are at the forefront of empowering brands across sectors with a secure and dedicated network designed for IoT for the safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices. We are thrilled to power the journey of Kia’s connected cars with our future-ready technology solution that offers efficient and effective capabilities. We are committed to playing a significant role in India’s digital growth with our cutting-edge integrated IoT Hub that offers customised solutions for the unique IoT requirements of enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G and satellite”.

Powered with Airtel’s transformative IoT platform ‘Airtel IoT Hub’ which enables advanced analytics and real-time insights, Airtel’s advanced IoT solutions for connected vehicles will cover both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs). Airtel will ensure complete data privacy and safety for the connected vehicles, while also simplifying and automating operations across all stages of vehicle production and management.

Key features of Airtel IoT platform for connected vehicles

Seamless connectivity for ICE & EV models: Future-ready solution that seamlessly connects vehicles

Complete data privacy & compliance: Airtel’s solution ensures customer data security and privacy

Support for telematics and infotainment automotive use cases: Airtel’s solution supports multiple automotive use cases like telematics, infotainment and end car-owner journeys

eSims for “Connected at Birth” experience: With Airtel’s eSIMs, vehicles are connected straight from the factory, allowing customers to enjoy a seamless driving experience from the moment they buy the car. The solution also supports eUICC technology, thereby future proofing their investments

Enhanced safety features: Airtel’s platform enables vital safety features for drivers and passengers, including SOS emergency calling and real-time connectivity in cases of accident or emergency

Custom data plans for different needs: Tailored data plans have been designed to cater to both high and low data consumption vehicles, offering flexible solutions for varying vehicle needs

Device health monitoring & FOTA updates: Airtel’s IoT platform supports remote health checks and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates, ensuring that the cars are always equipped with the latest software for optimal performance

End-to-end support & real-time monitoring: From pre-launch testing to ongoing monitoring, Airtel works closely with partners to ensure real-time monitoring of customer behaviour, vehicle performance and key analytics to improve customer experience and operational efficiency

Airtel Business was the first ICT service provider in the country to connect over 20 million devices through its IoT solutions. Currently, Airtel IoT platform powers over 33 million IoT devices across the country and caters to ~55% of the IoT connectivity market in India. Airtel’s IoT platform which is well recognised across the industry by customers and analysts provides a rich suite of capabilities that helps customers with domestic and global usage, industry-specific needs, network intelligence and several innovations on the network and software side.

The company enables enterprises across industries such as automobile, energy, utilities, logistics, financial services, manufacturing and many more. Some of the key wins for Airtel IoT deployment include ̶ a partnership with Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) for 20 million smart metres; with Secure Metres for the deployment of 1.3 million smart metres in Bihar on NB-IoT; a partnership with TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) ̶ a joint venture between the Government of Odisha and Tata Power for the deployment of 200,000 Smart Metres in Odisha and a partnership with Matter Motor Works to power 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

Kia looks for possibilities that can have an everlasting, positive impact on the automotive ecosystem at large. They disrupted the market in 2019 and are doing it yet again with the Kia 2.0 transformation strategy. The Kia 2.0 is a focused approached on enhancing design and technology in vehicles and pioneering a change in the Indian Automotive Industry. The company launched the EV9 and Carnival Limousine in India to kick start this transformation with technologies never seen before, reiterating its imagery as the industry disruptor.