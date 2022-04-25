Kisanserv clocks INR 50 cr annual revenue rate

Pune-based full stack agritech startup Kisanserv, who had raised INR 10 crore in its seed round has clocked multiplier returns this year. Owing to their tech enabled collection centers, and well networked warehouses, it has been able to mobilize and optimize its supply chains. It is well on-course surpassing 50 Cr in annual revenue rate and is looking to clock 100 cr+ by 2023 end. Additionally, it will be looking ahead to expand into Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Nagpur in next 18 Months.

The company earned INR six crore in 2020-21, INR 17 crore in 2021-22 and is currently running at INR 50 crore ARR and is confident of reaching INR 100 crore milestone by the end of this year or early 2023.

“We have seen phenomenal growth in recent years and going forward, we want to strengthen our countrywide presence and boost our tech capabilities and network, majorly in the interiors. We already enjoy a wide network across different districts of Maharashtra, and we are currently running operations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. We are aiming to grab more market share and expand services across India in the near future. We will also be looking ahead for a bigger equity round in this quarter to deliver on our promise,” said Kisanserv, Co-founder and CEO, Niranjan Sharma, in a statement.

Its concentration is within the inward supply chain by ramping up its vast network of tech-enabled collection centers, solving backend problems and helping e-commerce companies to deliver products in record time. By doing so, the company has become the backbone of hyper delivery apps and Kirana stores in major Maharashtra’s cities. The company has developed mobile apps for farmers for their better understanding of market prices, elimination of middlemen and establishment of direct connection between producers and consumers to avoid margin leakage, better profits and empowerment of stakeholders.