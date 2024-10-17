Express Computer

Kishore Durg named as group Operating Officer of Accenture Technology

News
Kishore Durg will become Group Operating Officer – Technology, effective on December 1, 2024, reporting Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive – Technology and Chief Technology Officer. Durg has more than 25 years of global experience in the global technology industry and currently serves as senior managing director – Accenture LearnVantage, a role he will retain in addition to his new responsibilities. He will also continue as a member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council.

Previously, Durg led the Accenture Operations Supply Chain, Industry X, and Networks businesses, where he brought technology ecosystem to the forefront of how Accenture is differentiated in the market. Prior to that, he led the conceptualization, development and adoption of significant Accenture Cloud First platforms such as myNAV Cloud Platform, Green Cloud Advisor and Sovereign Cloud Advisor.

In his other earlier roles at Accenture, Durg served as the Growth Strategy Lead for Technology where he led a very successful V&A strategy for Cloud First that resulted in more than 40 acquisitions. Durg was also the Director of Operations for Technology Global Delivery, Communications, Media Technology (CMT) Lead for India and Global Technology Lead for Accenture Operations.

Durg holds an M.S. degree in Computer Science from University of Texas at Arlington, USA, and a B.E. degree in Computer Science from the University of Mysore. He is currently based in Bengaluru, India. Durg succeeds Jeremy Oates, who served as group operating officer for Accenture Technology for more than a decade and will retire from Accenture in 2025.

