KnowledgeHut upGrad pledges to upskill over 500 military veterans in FY23-24 on the Armed Forces Veterans Day

This Armed Forces Veterans Day, leading technology skilling provider KnowledgeHut upGrad, announced that it will upskill as many as 500 military veterans in FY23-24. KnowledgeHut has so far enabled the upskilling of as many as 400 military personnel, over the last two years since launching this program in 2021. The learners also get help transitioning to corporate roles across leading multinational companies. In FY23-24, the firm is aiming to further upskill over 500 veterans through this initiative.

The initiative began in 2021 and it provides key short-duration technology courses to veterans. Knowledgehut also works with the United States Veterans Association (USVA) to help veterans of the US army make a similar transition.

KnowledgeHut, till today has facilitated certification of more than 250 officers in Project Management Professional (PMP) courses, along with 165 officers trained in Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) courses. The company plans to train more than 250 military veterans in PMP and CSM/ CSPO certification programs this year. These certifications have enabled the veterans to earn attractive salary packages ranging from 20 Lakhs to 35 Lakhs.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Subramanyam Reddy, CEO of KnowledgeHut upGrad, said, “India has one of the biggest militaries in the world and a large number of personnel retire every year (close to 60,000 each year). Many are from the technical branches but may not have the industry-ready skill sets to join the corporate world. Even with rich on-field experience, many struggle to find the right job opportunities and fit comfortably in their new environments. Our focus and efforts are directed towards creating a seamless learning experience for the veterans, equipping them with industry-focused skill sets that will help them move to mainstream job roles.”

One of the most unique aspects of these learning courses from KnowledgeHut is the blended self-paced learning mechanism combined with an empathetic and immersive learning experience, designed to provide veterans adequate time and space to not just complete the program but excel at it.

“With our efforts, many veterans have secured opportunities with the largest enterprises like Amazon, Deloitte and KPMG. Through this initiative, we are not only helping them transition smoothly but also adding a skilled talent pipeline to the Indian workforce”, added Mr Reddy.

“On this special day, we at KnowledgeHut would like to take this opportunity to honor the service and sacrifices made by all military veterans. Their skills are highly transferable and they just need the right training that effectively hones their skill sets, preparing them for mainstream job roles. Rapidly growing sectors across tech, eCommerce, manufacturing, education, logistics and healthcare are extensively hiring military veterans today. We are happy to collaborate with any organization that shares our vision to create equitable life for ex-Armed Forces, post their retirement,” said Mr Jasbir Chawdhary, Chief Delivery Officer, KnowledgeHut upGrad.