FarEye Platform Now Available on SAP® Store for Parcel-level Visibility

FarEye announced that its FarEye platform, which provides real-time visibility of shipments from first to last mile, is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. FarEye is one of the first SAP partners offering parcel-level visibility, in addition to shipment-level visibility, giving customers the ability to track orders across all miles of the order-to-door journey.

FarEye established an SAP partnership in 2021. FarEye’s modular products – Ship, Track, Route, Execute and Experience – are oriented across the order-to-door journey and are included within the FarEye platform to efficiently execute last-mile delivery. Integrated with SAP Business Network for Logistics, FarEye’s platform helps companies deliver a consistent, superior customer experience.

“We share a common goal with SAP to help companies deliver their products faster, efficiently, and accurately,” said Suryansh Jalan, President, FarEye. “Through the integration of our FarEye platform with SAP Business Network for Logistics, businesses that use SAP solutions are now able to track and orchestrate their orders at the individual parcel level and visualize them within the network, and their end consumers will also experience the same level of visibility and control into their delivery, which can lead to happier, more loyal customers.”

Parcel-level visibility is important because it provides transparency not only to end consumers but also to different stakeholders responsible for each leg of the parcel’s movement. With parcel-level visibility, stakeholders can achieve granular visibility that’s needed to make the necessary connection between order, shipment, and each parcel across complex global supply chain operations. For the end consumer expecting visibility of their parcel en route to their door, FarEye’s control tower functionality gives retailers visibility throughout the delivery so they can manage consumer’s expectations when it comes to estimating and communicating accurate time and date of the delivery.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

FarEye Technologies, Inc. is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

