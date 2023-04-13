Express Computer

Konica Minolta India brings enrichments to its Managed Content Solutions offerings.

By Express Computer
Konica Minolta India, a prominent provider of digital transformation solutions and services, continues to support businesses in transitioning from paper-based systems to seamless digital solutions and services. As part of this commitment, the company has announced major enrichments to its Managed Content Services (MCS) portfolio to provide features with low-code automation capabilities, aimed at empowering Indian firms to improve their Document life-cycle management and Business Process Management. 

Managed Content Service leverages its unified enterprise-wide solutioning platforms and adds value through its consultation-based approach to tailor make solutions to fit their customer’s business requirements. With their current enrichments, Software as a service can be leveraged by organizations looking to accelerate their Digital Transformation journey with minimal hassle and quicker ROI. To ensure secured cloud deployments, these solutions are hosted in tier-4 datacenters meeting the best of industry standards. 

Speaking about the anticipated launchMr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India, said, ” At Konica Minolta, we are always eager to gain a deeper understanding of the unique challenges our clients face to enhance productivity. After comprehending their content management and utilization requirements, we are delighted to introduce our unique software to the Indian market. MCS offerings can propel our clients ahead, with its out-of-the-box offerings in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. In the normal course of their operations, our clients receive documents in various formats, including hard copies and electronic versions, from multiple locations. At this juncture, MCS assumes a vital role in structuring the content in an organized manner, enabling them to optimize their workflows and achieve their objectives with greater efficiency.”

With its “low-code-no-code” process designer, rapid implementation and flexibility is the new norm that ultimately leads to an Intelligent Connected Workplace. The modular design provides flexibility in terms of overall solutioning, deployment and pricing. Through these offerings, Konica Minolta will lead towards a Green Digital Transformation which is also aligned to their global sustainability goals where they aim to be ‘Carbon Minus’ by 2050. Ultimately, enrichments to its solutioning platform will aid Konica Minolta in serving their customers better leading to an efficient and paperless workplace. 

