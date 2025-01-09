Konica Minolta kicks start 2025 with new offices in Mumbai and Kolkata

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. announced a pivotal strategic realignment of its office presence in two key markets of India, establishing dedicated resource consolidation initiatives in Mumbai and Kolkata to optimise talent deployment and market responsiveness. This strategic move recalibrates the company’s commitment to deepening its market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities across key metropolitan centres focusing on the high potential and business prospects in the given territories focusing on the concentrated approach to address the market demands.

The company’s new corporate offices in Andheri, Mumbai, and Salt Lake, Kolkata, will serve as comprehensive business hubs, supporting critical functions, including sales, business development, technical pre-sales, service infrastructure, and human capital management. These facilities are essentially talent incubation platforms that bridge global technological expertise with local market potential.

Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director of Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., remarked on the strategic rationale behind this expansion and said, “These new corporate offices represent more than mere physical expansion. They are strategic command centres designed to accelerate our technological capabilities and deepen our engagement with the Indian market. These offices are engineered as innovation laboratories where global knowledge meets local potential. We are creating an employer value proposition that attracts top-tier technological talent by offering unprecedented opportunities for professional growth, cross-cultural learning, and technological innovation.”

Adding a global perspective, Mr. Shinichiro Oka, Executive Vice President & Executive Officer responsible for Corporate Human Resources, Corporate General Affairs, Corporate Secretarial, Crisis Management, and Precision Medicine Business at Konica Minolta, Inc., said, “India represents a transformative inflection point in Konica Minolta’s global strategy, offering not just growth but a potential redefinition of our global competitiveness. Our investment in Mumbai and Kolkata is a strategic bet that will act as the fulcrum for capturing emerging growth. Beyond expansion, this is a fundamental reimagining of our global technological architecture through the lens of Indian innovation.”

Complementing the operational strategy, Ms. Susmita Dutta, Chief Human Capital Officer, India, shared an exciting update on Konica Minolta India certified as “Great Places to Work” emphasising on the talent and development aspect of this initiative. “With this geographical expansion, our new corporate branches will provide platforms for talent development, knowledge exchange, and professional growth. We are creating ecosystems that hone holistic development pathways that integrate technological skill-building, cross-functional exposure, and alignment with emerging digital transformation trajectories.”

The expansion runs in tandem with Konica Minolta’s global sustainability guidelines, with the new offices designed to minimise environmental impact and embody eco-conscious workspace principles. By establishing these robust operational centres, Konica Minolta aims to reinforce its position as a leading provider of technological solutions, bridging global expertise with local market insights and driving digital transformation across India.