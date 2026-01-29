Kore.ai has secured a strategic growth investment led by AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors, with continued participation from existing investors Vistara Growth, Beedie Capital and Sweetwater Private Equity. The investment is aimed at supporting Kore.ai’s next phase of growth, including product innovation, international expansion and deeper enterprise engagement.

According to the company, the funding will be used to scale go-to-market initiatives, strengthen customer adoption globally and accelerate development across its agent-first enterprise AI platform and agentic solutions portfolio.

Building momentum in enterprise AI adoption

The investment follows a year of increased enterprise traction for Kore.ai in 2025, during which the company expanded large-scale deployments of agentic AI solutions across multiple industries. Kore.ai has also strengthened its technology partnerships, including collaboration with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and participated as a launch partner for Microsoft Agent 365. It is also recognised as an agentic competency partner within the AWS ecosystem.

Kore.ai’s platform focuses on enabling enterprises to automate complex workflows, orchestrate multi-agent systems and deploy AI-driven experiences across customer service, employee engagement and operational processes, while maintaining governance and scalability.

Analyst recognition and platform focus

The company has been recognised across multiple industry analyst reports, including being positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms and receiving recognition in reports covering generative AI engineering, cognitive search and AI agents for customer experience management.

Raj Koneru, founder and CEO of Kore.ai, said the investment supports the company’s long-term focus on helping enterprises operationalise AI through contextual, autonomous agents and reflects investor confidence in its execution and platform direction.

Alex Barry, Managing Director at AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors, said the firm sees growing opportunity in agentic enterprise workflows and cited Kore.ai’s technology differentiation, ecosystem partnerships and market traction as key factors behind the investment.

Expanding global footprint

Kore.ai reported strong growth across North America and Europe, along with increasing adoption in the Middle East and Southeast Asia during 2025. The company said the new investment will further support global customer success and expansion of its agentic solutions across regions.