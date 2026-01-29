From pilots to platforms: How Poonawalla Fincorp is institutionalising AI at scale

Artificial intelligence in financial services is often discussed in pockets—risk models here, chatbots there. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) is attempting something more structural: embedding AI directly into how the organisation competes, complies, builds software, and listens to customers.

With the rollout of five new enterprise-grade AI solutions, PFL is signalling a shift from experimentation to institutionalisation—where AI is no longer an add-on, but a foundational capability shaping decision-making and execution across the enterprise.

Moving Beyond Use Cases to Operating Leverage

What distinguishes PFL’s latest AI deployments is not novelty, but intent. Each solution targets a core organisational bottleneck—pricing agility, onboarding accuracy, data trust, customer insight, or development velocity. Collectively, they reflect an AI-first operating philosophy designed to improve both speed and control at scale.

“AI is more than a tool—it is reshaping how organisations think, decide, and compete,” says Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp. “Our focus is on combining machine precision with human judgment to strengthen trust and sharpen decision-making.”

AI in the Competitive Loop

One of the more strategic deployments is PFL’s AI-powered Competition Benchmarking Engine, which embeds market intelligence directly into pricing and portfolio decisions. Instead of relying on periodic reports, the system continuously scans competitor moves—pricing changes, product shifts, engagement patterns—and converts them into decision-ready insights.

Built as an extension of PFL’s AI-enabled risk hindsight framework, the platform allows leadership teams to respond to market changes faster, turning competitive intelligence into an operational capability rather than a retrospective exercise.

Reframing Compliance as an Enabler

As customer volumes scale, onboarding accuracy and regulatory consistency become increasingly difficult to manage. PFL’s Central KYC (CKYC) AI Platform applies AI-driven validation at the point of entry, assessing KYC data for accuracy and material relevance before it propagates across systems.

The impact is measurable: a reduction in manual intervention by approximately 15 percent, alongside improved turnaround times and stronger compliance controls. More importantly, compliance shifts from being a downstream checkpoint to an upstream design principle.

Making Data Trustworthy by Design

Data quality remains one of the most persistent challenges in financial services, especially as data flows across multiple platforms and teams. PFL’s Agentic Data Quality Intelligence (DQI) solution addresses this by continuously monitoring data against defined quality standards, flagging anomalies, and dynamically updating validation rules as requirements evolve.

The result is data that is not only accurate, but also traceable and audit-ready—critical for reporting, risk assessment, and regulatory scrutiny in a tightly governed environment.

Turning Customer Feedback into Action

Customer feedback is abundant, but often underutilised. PFL’s AI-led Voice of Customer (VOC) Categorisation platform applies AI to structure unstructured feedback, clustering free-text responses into clear issue themes and linking them directly to accountable teams.

This approach shortens resolution cycles, clarifies ownership, and enables systemic fixes—moving the organisation away from reactive case management toward proactive experience improvement.

AI Inside the Engineering Function

AI’s role at PFL is not limited to business functions. With Build Buddy, an AI-powered development assistant embedded into its technology stack, the company is accelerating application development itself.

The platform assists engineers with code writing, suggests fixes before commits, provides contextual feedback on performance and readability, and enables automated refactoring. Beyond speed, it enforces development and deployment standards—helping reduce technical debt while improving reuse and productivity.

From Experimentation to Enterprise Scale

These five solutions are part of a much larger AI portfolio. In the current quarter alone, PFL has initiated 12 new AI projects, bringing the organisation-wide total to 57, with 30 already completed. AI is now influencing areas ranging from risk calibration and fraud detection to marketing, HR, governance, audit, and underwriting quality assessment.

The trajectory is clear: Poonawalla Fincorp is moving from isolated AI wins to a cohesive, enterprise-wide capability—one designed to scale with the business while maintaining trust, compliance, and control.

As financial services firms grapple with how to operationalise AI responsibly, PFL’s approach offers a blueprint: start with core decision systems, embed intelligence where it matters most, and treat AI not as a disruptor of processes—but as the architecture on which future-ready organisations are built.