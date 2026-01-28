Tech Mahindra and CS TECH Ai team up to push geospatial AI and digital twins into core infrastructure operations

Tech Mahindra has entered into a strategic partnership with CS TECH Ai to jointly deliver geospatial AI-driven and digital twin solutions aimed at modernising large-scale digital infrastructure for enterprises and public-sector organisations globally.

The collaboration reflects a growing shift among governments and enterprises toward data-led infrastructure management, as aging assets, fragmented systems, and rising climate and geopolitical risks expose the limits of traditional infrastructure planning and operations. Through this partnership, the two companies plan to build integrated platforms that combine geospatial intelligence, AI, and engineering data to improve operational efficiency, enable predictive maintenance, and reduce downtime across critical infrastructure.

At the core of the alliance is a complementary blend of capabilities. Tech Mahindra brings its global delivery scale, enterprise transformation frameworks, and industry platforms, while CS TECH Ai contributes engineering-grade geospatial intelligence, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and high-accuracy digital twin technologies. Together, they aim to create unified, data-driven systems that support infrastructure planning, execution, monitoring, regulatory compliance, and long-term asset management.

The partners will initially focus on international markets outside India, particularly regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, where investments in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), smart mobility, utilities, and grid modernisation are accelerating. Joint go-to-market efforts are expected to include co-innovation programs, solution co-development, and proof-of-concept deployments, especially for large, multi-technology transformation initiatives.

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, said infrastructure modernisation efforts worldwide are increasingly constrained by legacy systems and siloed data. He noted that enterprises and governments are therefore looking for integrated, digital-first approaches that align with priorities such as digital twins, smart cities, and intelligent asset ecosystems—an area where the combined strengths of the two companies can deliver scalable outcomes.

From CS TECH Ai’s perspective, the partnership provides a platform to expand its reach as more regions fast-track digital infrastructure programs. Chairman Sagar Meghe said the collaboration is designed to meet this rising demand with solutions that are both technically rigorous and enterprise-ready.

Beyond immediate projects, the partnership also outlines plans to co-develop new platforms and pursue large-scale opportunities that fuse geospatial content directly into enterprise workflows. By embedding AI and advanced analytics into geospatial services, the companies aim to help organisations visualise complex infrastructure environments, run deeper analyses, and generate actionable insights—positioning geospatial intelligence and digital twins as foundational layers of next-generation digital infrastructure.