Kotak Mahindra AMC deploys Pascal AI’s agentic platform to strengthen institutional research

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has rolled out an agentic, context-driven AI research platform from Pascal AI to enhance and scale its institutional investment research operations, signalling a measured but strategic step towards AI-assisted decision-making in asset management.

The deployment is aimed at accelerating research turnaround times, broadening coverage and deepening analytical rigour—while keeping governance, data sovereignty and investment philosophy firmly intact. The platform operates within Kotak Mahindra AMC’s secure infrastructure, ensuring proprietary data, research frameworks and judgement remain within the firm’s control.

“Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated,” said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company. “We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI’s platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities.”

Designed specifically for institutional finance, the system uses AI agents to automate and augment core analytical workflows. By systematically processing large volumes of information, the platform is intended to help analysts identify risks earlier, enrich investment insights and improve speed-to-insight—without diluting human oversight.

At the heart of the deployment is Pascal AI’s proprietary Context Graph, which connects Kotak Mahindra AMC’s internal investment frameworks with real-time external sources such as regulatory filings, earnings transcripts and market updates. Hosted within a sovereign Virtual Private Cloud, the setup ensures all data remains within KMAMC’s governance perimeter.

For Pascal AI, the engagement marks its largest enterprise-scale implementation to date. Vibhav Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Pascal AI, said the rollout reflects how institutional research is evolving. “Kotak Mahindra AMC’s deployment demonstrates how research can evolve with agentic systems that operate within the discipline, context and judgement of asset management teams. Our role is to bring speed, structure and depth to research workflows while keeping institutional control at the core.”

The move underscores a growing trend among Indian asset managers: adopting advanced AI selectively, with a strong emphasis on security, sovereignty and governance, as they look to sharpen research capabilities without outsourcing judgement to machines.