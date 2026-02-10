Whatfix deepens push into healthcare with AI-led platform to ease EHR burden on clinicians

Whatfix has formally launched a dedicated Healthcare Industry Vertical, signalling a sharper focus on one of the sector’s most persistent pain points: the growing usability burden of electronic health record (EHR) systems on clinicians.

Announced in Bengaluru, the move builds on Whatfix’s prior work with select healthcare and life sciences organisations and reflects a strategic decision to scale those capabilities across hospitals, health systems and care providers. The company aims to simplify the way clinicians interact with EHRs and other clinical software, using AI to reduce time spent navigating complex systems and allow more focus on patient care.

Despite years of heavy investment in healthcare IT, EHR usability remains a major challenge globally. Studies show clinicians can spend between a third and half of their working day interacting with digital systems, a factor closely linked to burnout, dissatisfaction and inefficiencies in care delivery. Many widely used EHR platforms continue to rank poorly on usability benchmarks compared to other enterprise software.

Whatfix says its healthcare vertical is designed to address this gap by improving digital adoption rather than replacing existing systems. The offering brings together the company’s digital adoption platform, simulated and AI-driven role-based training through its Mirror solution, and product analytics, all supported by its proprietary AI capabilities. These tools are embedded directly into clinical workflows, offering contextual guidance and real-time assistance based on user intent.

“Technology in healthcare must serve people first—clinicians and patients alike,” said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. “This launch reflects our commitment to tackling the EHR usability crisis that is contributing to burnout across the care spectrum. We are doubling down on healthcare with the intent of making complex systems easier to use, not harder.”

By interpreting application context as clinicians work, the platform generates in-the-moment guidance, adaptive support and intelligent content, helping organisations standardise workflows, reduce errors and improve patient safety. Whatfix positions the approach as a way to bridge fragmented clinical processes without adding further complexity to already overloaded systems.

With the formal launch of its healthcare vertical, Whatfix is betting that improving how clinicians experience technology—rather than introducing yet another system—will be key to unlocking the full value of digital transformation in healthcare.