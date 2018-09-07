KPIT Technologies adopts Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform to enable “Smart Enterprise”

Headquartered in Pune, India, KPIT has 12,000 employees. The company helps global corporations become more productive, integrated and innovative. For 20 years, KPIT had a security infrastructure based on a standard firewall and antivirus software. However, after revamping its strategy and introducing its “Smart Enterprise” concept – an award-winning approach to enterprise digital transformation, consisting of smart campus, smart collaboration, smart business systems, smart insights, smart infrastructure, smart workforce and smart relationships – the company needed a more flexible and automated approach to security and network management.

After completing a comprehensive evaluation of security vendors, KPIT chose Palo Alto Networks, deploying the PA-5020 next-generation firewall, along with Trap advanced endpoint protection, Panorama network security management, WildFire cloud-based threat analysis service, AutoFocus contextual threat intelligence service, and Magnifier behavioral analytics application.

“The biggest benefit is the simplicity of the platform approach and prevention-based technology. We didn’t have to invest in everything on day one; instead we were able to evolve the platform with cloud-based subscriptions. Palo Alto Networks also provides agility, meaning our rollout cycles have decreased from six weeks to just two days,” said Mandar Marulkar, chief digital officer, KPIT

Speaking on the occasion Anil Bhasin, regional vice president, India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks added, “The cybersecurity challenges that a large global technology company such as KPIT, with multiple clients and thousands of employees spread across the world, faces on a day to day basis is immense. This has become even more critical with the “Smart Enterprise” future that it has envisaged for itself. We are honoured that KPIT has chosen the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform to help with this digital transformation initiative. We are confident that the dynamic nature of our platform will provide a secure environment for KPIT to thrive and grow, now and in the future.”

Before deploying Palo Alto Networks platform-based technologies, many malicious attempts would have slipped through KPIT’s network. At the same time, the lightweight agent used by Traps advanced endpoint protection solution has eliminated any degradation of device performance.

KPIT has been impressed with the ease of administration, simplified management and automation. It hasn’t needed to add staff to the security team, while those on the team have more bandwidth, because automation means they do not need to write rules and policy.