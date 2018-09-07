EC Buzz | New telecom policy may be placed before Cabinet in 2 weeks: Aruna Sundararajan
The new telecom policy — branded as National Digital Communications Policy — is expected to be placed before the Cabinet for approval in two weeks, a top official has said. “It is likely to be placed in two weeks,” telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on the sidelines of a BSNL event. The government has recently issued the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) which once approved will set road map for attracting investment of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the sector and create 40 lakh new job opportunities.