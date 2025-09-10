Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Kyndryl Survey: Mainframe modernization now delivers 2–3X ROI, unlocking AI-driven business value

Kyndryl Survey: Mainframe modernization now delivers 2–3X ROI, unlocking AI-driven business value

News
By Express Computer
FTI Consulting launches Trusted Bharat Critical Infrastructure Protection Report
0 5

Bengaluru, September 10, 2025 — Far from being a legacy relic, the mainframe is emerging as a catalyst for AI-powered hybrid IT strategies, according to Kyndryl’s third annual State of Mainframe Modernization Survey. The study underscores how enterprises are rethinking modernization, cutting costs, and generating stronger returns than ever before.

The survey of 500 global business and IT leaders reveals that modernization projects are now delivering between 288% and 362% ROI, depending on whether organizations modernize directly on the mainframe, integrate it with cloud, or move workloads to other platforms. This comes as 80% of enterprises have shifted their modernization strategies in just the past year in response to regulatory shifts, geopolitical pressures, and the rapid adoption of AI.

AI has emerged as the new growth engine for mainframe strategy. Nearly 90% of respondents say they have already implemented or are planning to implement generative AI on the mainframe. Collectively, organizations expect AI to generate $13 billion in cost savings and $20 billion in new revenues over the next three years. AI adoption is also proving instrumental in closing the persistent skills gap, with 56% of enterprises increasing their mainframe usage in the past year to support hybrid workloads.

“The mainframe has become the AI-fueled catalyst of hybrid enterprise strategies, delivering billion-dollar returns while powering innovation for customers,” said Hassan Zamat, Global Practice Leader for Core Enterprise at Kyndryl. “Organizations are taking a much more pragmatic approach to modernization to drive better business outcomes and incorporate new technologies. Working with the right partners can help them build a resilient, secure and future-ready platform.”

Yet the modernization journey isn’t without hurdles. Seventy percent of organizations report difficulty in finding multi-skilled talent, while 74% rely heavily on third-party providers to support modernization projects. Compliance also looms large, with 94% of respondents citing regulatory requirements as a key driver of their modernization roadmaps, and security continuing to shape every decision.

The findings reinforce a critical shift: modernization is no longer about replacing the mainframe, but about elevating its role as the backbone of AI innovation and hybrid IT—a role that is now returning 2–3X the value for enterprises worldwide.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image