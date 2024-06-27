LazyPay expands reach to all major Q-commerce platforms with Blinkit integration

PayU, announced partnership of its credit service, LazyPay, with the quick-commerce app Blinkit to provide a seamless, quick and secure checkout experience to customers. This collaboration addresses the pressing need for efficient payment solutions in today’s digital era aiming to elevate customer experiences through the convenient 1-tap checkout.

With this new partnership, Blinkit’s extensive customer base will now enjoy the convenience of 1-tap payments through LazyPay, enhancing their purchasing power and financial flexibility. This integration marks a significant milestone, further solidifying LazyPay’s presence in the flourishing quick-commerce sector. LazyPay is now available across all major Q-commerce platforms, including Zepto, Instamart, and Big Basket, making it the preferred choice for deferred payment options in quick-commerce transactions.

The introduction of LazyPay’s advanced payment solution to Blinkit’s users promises a new era of streamlined digital payments. Users will benefit from a hassle-free payment experience, supported by a convenient credit line, at no additional cost to merchants. Blinkit merchants will also gain access to LazyPay’s payment mode and dashboard, simplifying business performance monitoring with maximum efficiency.

Commenting on new collaboration, Niket Shrivastava, Head of Merchant Business, LazyPay, said “Our strategic partnerships with quick-commerce platforms aim to assist customers with their financing needs and enhance spending power. By integrating LazyPay’s advanced payment solutions with Blinkit’s platform, we enable customers to utilize their credit line through a seamless and secure platform. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide swift, reliable, and secure ‘Pay Later’ services, streamlining digital payments. We are confident that our collaboration will unlock new possibilities for both merchants and consumers alike.”