Leading Space Innovators Join Forces to Create World’s First Satellite with Both SAR and Optical Payloads to Revolutionize Geospatial Imaging   

Antaris, the software platform provider for space, and GalaxEye, an imaging satellite operator, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to create the world’s first satellite featuring both SAR and optical sensors on a single satellite. The MOU highlights a unique commitment between three Indian space leaders—GalaxEye, Ananth Technologies, and XDLINX Labs—and US-based satellite software provider Antaris.

The four companies intend to solve a vexing legacy challenge for consumers of remote sensing data. Typically, satellite constellation operators have deployed specialized satellites to capture specific types of data. Each image or data point is captured at a unique time from a unique location, making it difficult to correlate data from separate satellites. The new multi-sensor satellite being developed under the MOU will capture, for the first time in history, both SAR data and optical data from the same satellite—improving the ability to correlate the data and its analytical utility. The resulting datasets will have tremendous value for environmental, insurance, and defense applications.

“The Antaris software platform was specifically designed as an end-to-end solution to help dramatically simplify the design, build, and management of satellites,” said Tom Barton, Co-Founder, and CEO of Antaris. “The opportunity to join forces with our friends at Ananth Technologies, GalaxEye, and XDLINX to provide a breakthrough solution for a multi-payload satellite imaging constellation is a great example of what our flexible platform was designed to do.”

“We are very excited to partner with Ananth, Antaris, and XDLINX,” said Suyash Singh, CEO of GalaxEye. “We strongly believe that our combined expertise will result in a successful mission of GalaxEye’s satellite which will provide superior geospatial imagery to our customers. This is a unique start-up collaboration in the space sector in India and will be further strengthened through support from ISRO and IN-SPACe. This MOU will be marked as the first milestone.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Antaris will provide the SaaS technology platform required to design, simulate, build and manage the earth observation satellite from GalaxEye and its onboard Drishti sensor. Ananth Technologies will provide AIT (Assembly, Integration, and Test) services and manufacturing capabilities. XDLINX Labs, a valued member of the Antaris Marketplace, will be responsible for the design of the spacecraft bus and supply chain integration services.

“XDLINX is very pleased to partner with Ananth Technologies and Antaris to realize the bus platform to support this unique mission for GalaxEye,” said Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO of XDLINX.

“Ananth is truly excited to enable GalaxEye’s vision through Ananth’s Mission-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering,” said Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CEO of Ananth Technologies. “Our MaaS platform is a fruition of the synergetic collaboration of Ananth with its key partners, Antaris Inc and XDLINX Labs. Beyond launch, Ananth also sees opportunities to collaborate with GalaxEye in offering advanced geospatial services to Ananth’s existing and new GIS customers.”

The satellite is expected to launch in Q4 2023.