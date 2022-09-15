Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security announce an industry-first solution for automotive cyber threat detection and prevention in vehicles

Elektrobit and Argus Cyber Security announce an industry-first solution for automotive cyber threat detection and prevention in vehicles

News
By Express Computer
0 28

Elektrobit, a visionary global vendor of software products for the automotive industry, and Argus Cyber Security, a world leader in cyber security products and services for mobility platforms, announced the launch of EB zoneo SwithCore Shield, an industry-first solution offering embedded intrusion detection and prevention (IDP) functionality within advanced network management systems for next-generation vehicles.

The joint solution is an automotive-grade switch firmware for E/E architectures that pre-integrates Argus Ethernet IDPS, a cyber security protection layer for automotive Ethernet networks, as an embedded module. This production-ready solution reduces carmakers’ integration costs and risks while accelerating new vehicles’ time to market. Building upon decades of automotive expertise from Elektrobit and Argus, this breakthrough solution allows carmakers to evaluate data detected and quickly determine actions required to confront an attempted cyber-attack.

Adding a layer of intelligence and cyber protection to automotive Ethernet switches facilitates the management of the growing number of network functions required to enhance the scalability, safety, and security of vehicles. By offloading network and cyber-related tasks to the switch firmware, it optimizes the microcontroller unit’s computational resource consumption.

EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield also enables carmakers to comply with emerging cyber security regulations, such as UN R155 and Chinese GB/T, and also takes security a step further, providing an additional layer of threat prevention via Argus Ethernet IDPS for increased interoperability with Classic AUTOSAR systems.

“We developed EB zoneo SwitchCore Shield to fill the gap between the cyber security domain and the advanced networking needed for next-gen, software-defined vehicles,” said Mike Robertson, head of product and strategy management, Elektrobit. “We’re helping carmakers to save time and money by providing a pre-integrated solution built to meet the highest levels of safety and security regulations.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image