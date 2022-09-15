Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Analytics outpaces other software spending in next 12-18 months: Alteryx Research:

Analytics outpaces other software spending in next 12-18 months: Alteryx Research:

News
By Express Computer
0 17

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, issued findings from Alteryx-commissioned IDC research, “4 Ways to Unlock Transformative Business Outcomes from Analytic Investments,” revealing that 73 percent of organizations expect analytics spend will outpace other software investments in the next 12-18 months. As organizations increase their spending on analytics, the global survey finds less than half of business decisions are based on analytics.

Further, even fewer are maximizing advanced analytics, as less than 30 percent of decisions are informed by artificial intelligence and machine learning for most organizations. To help businesses maximize their analytics investments, the global IDC survey uncovered the impacts of people, data, and analytics automation on return on investment (ROI).

Gap between analytics and upskilling spending hinders digital progress

Ninety-three percent of organizations are not fully using the analytics skills of their employees. This is in part due to only one out of five organizations reporting commensurate investment in upskilling for analytics and data literacy. IDC further uncovered:

  • 9 out of 10 respondents say that less than half of their knowledge workers are active users of analytics software other than spreadsheets
  • 63 percent of organizations are not using the full breadth of data types available
  • 82 percent of organizations indicate data access policies are only moderately effective or worse
  • Enterprise-wide analytics solutions have been deployed in less than half of the departments that need them

Key strategies to maximize analytics investments and drive transformative business outcomes

Many business processes in today’s digital economy are still manually running on paper and outdated spreadsheets, creating a widening analytics gap. When respondents invested in a low-code/no-code analytics automation platform and followed specific strategies, IDC found organizations improved their financial, customer, and operational metrics. These strategies included:

  • Deploying easy-to-use cloud-based or hybrid AI-infused analytics technology to support cross-functional use cases
  • Breaking down data and analytics silos by emphasizing enterprise-wide analytics
  • Developing a data culture that aligns technology spend with upskilling on data literacy
  • Ensuring alignment on analytics initiatives between IT and line of business to eliminate shadow IT

“It’s no surprise that so few organizations are ahead of the curve when it comes to analytic maturity considering they leave out a key component: people,” said Dan Vesset, group vice president, Analytics and Information Management, IDC. “What we’re seeing is that organizations that provide analytics tools that are easy to use and easy to access, while upskilling their talent, achieve more ROI from their respective analytics investment than organizations who do not.”

One of the key organizations using Alteryx to enable a culture of analytics is United Kingdom-based financial services company Brookson. “Alteryx has transformed the careers of so many individuals at our company,” said Brian Millrine, CIO and strategy director at Brookson. “I believe they have one of the most exciting roles in the organization delivering high-velocity digital transformation, and what they do is recognized as golden at all levels of our organization. Alteryx will be a fundamental solution for them to use going forward and they will become rockstars of business.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
How to drive performance, flexibility & security capabilities across the cloud
Learn More
close-image