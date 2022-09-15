Tata Tele Business Services Highlights Securing Hybrid Work Models with Smart Technologies

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), India’s leading B2B digital services provider hosted its flagship industry forum CXO Round Table discussion on “Enhancing Hybrid Work Models & Security with Technologies”. The discussion was hosted in the presence of leading CXOs from various SMB organizations, with the objective to create awareness of the smart solutions to secure a connected hybrid workforce and how SMBs need to upscale their digital infrastructure by adopting the latest cyber and data security measures.

The notable participant speakers, as well as TTBS representatives for the event, were: Ms Hemalatha Gupta, AVP, Siemens Technology and Services Ltd, Mr Balasubramanian Venkatesh, Director of Ideas2IT Technologies, Mr TamizhInian, CEO, Frigate, Mr Shiv Venkataramani, COO, LAPP India Pvt Ltd.

Sharing his views on the subject, Mr. Kalidas KS, Vice- President, Tata Teleservices said, “The hybrid mode of working is a reality now and with increasing dependency on cloud and digital solutions , SMBs need to upgrade their vital infrastructure by adopting Smart Technologies to safeguard against rising cyber threats. TTBS smart collaboration and connectivity solutions, such as Smart Internet (with built-in cloud security and manageability), Smartflo – advanced cloud communication suite, enterprise grade smart cyber security solutions based on Cloud Content Security Platform (CCSP), allow businesses to maintain business continuity in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner and significantly improve their customer experience. We will continue innovating such technologies

to sustain in this ever-evolving ecosystem.”

Ms Hemalatha Gupta, AVP, Siemens Technology and Services Ltd said, “We need to focus more on cyber security and information security aspect. Most of the people are working remotely and many of them work in a non-secured network environment in public places putting their security at risk. Simple things like placing a security filter in laptops can help and again for all these, proper awareness need to be created.”

Mr Balasubramanian Venkatesh, Director of Ideas2IT Technologies said, “There are adequate tools to counter phishing attacks. But the problem lies with awareness in terms of cyber security.” Mr. TamizhInian, the CEO, of Frigate, said, “There is a need to create more awareness on the cyber security related issues.”

Mr Shiv Venkataramani, COO, LAPP India Pvt Ltd said, “It is like a reverse paradigm in the hybrid mode of working. Infrastructure is the key to the work operation. At the same time, we have to go a long way to have proper infrastructure for tier 2 and tier s3 cities. There is a huge gap and connectivity providers have to cover a huge runway to bridge this gap, which will eventually help businesses to do better.”

Key Takeaways:

● Establish more awareness on Cyber Security amongst the SMB ecosystem

● Adoption of Hybrid Working Model

● Upscaling vital digital infrastructure to safeguard against cyber attacks