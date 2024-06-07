Lenovo and Veeam introduce TruScale Backup with Veeam: Scalable backup as a service with data protection and ransomware recovery 

Express Computer

Veeam Software, and Lenovo, announced the availability of Lenovo TruScale Backup with Veeam, a cloud-like experience on-premises that helps secure workloads regardless of their location and enables customers to scale infrastructure up or down as needed.

TruScale Backup with Veeam combines Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and storage, Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam ONE, and Lenovo TruScale services to provide data protection as a service for a hassle free on-premises or co-located deployment. This helps customers reduce recovery time, simplify IT complexity, and maintain data sovereignty.

“Businesses already have enough challenges when scaling their infrastructure quickly. TruScale Backup with Veeam brings them simplicity, not only in reducing IT complexity, but also helps ensure their data is protected and under their governance no matter where it is located. With Veeam’s #1 data protection and ransomware recovery, our joint customers can spend their time focused on running their business,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Veeam.

Businesses need reliable backup and data recovery due to IT complexity and ever evolving cyberthreats. According to Gartner®, “by 2028, 75% of large enterprises will adopt BaaS compared to 15% in 2024”. A January 2023 survey by IDC indicated that 47% of respondents used on-premises Storage as a Service (STaaS), and another 32% planned to use it in 2023. The primary reasons they cited were needs to burst storage capacity on demand and speed storage deployment.

“Lenovo’s TruScale Backup with Veeam is a strong choice for Backup as a Service for several reasons. Not only does it give customers the tactical advantage of ransomware protection with immutability by default, but TruScale provides right-sizing of the solution from the start, with cloud-like economics to scale up and down on demand. We’re happy to collaborate with Veeam to bring these benefits and more to our customers,” said Dale Aultman, Vice President & General Manager, Hybrid Cloud Services at Lenovo.

TruScale Backup with Veeam helps customers efficiently protect critical data and safely restore it in the event of a cyberattack. The service also helps customers easily follow the 3-2-1-1-0 best practice of securely storing data. Customers can easily create multiple copies of backed up data at no additional cost to follow best practice and work towards meeting desired Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) with zero errors in their backups.

Other key benefits of TruScale Backup with Veeam: 

-Offers a cloud-like experience and economics on premises.

-Helps improve backup reliability with granular, self-service virtual machine (VM) and file recovery.

-Relieves customer IT teams of day-to-day lifecycle tasks and capacity planning with on-demand scalability.

