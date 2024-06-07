Juniper Networks brings industry’s first and only AIOps to WAN routing, delivering AI-native insight for exceptional experiences

Juniper announced another round of innovation to its premier AI-Native Networking Platform, driving exceptional value and cost savings to enterprises requiring secure branch connections. The company’s WAN Assurance, Premium Analytics and Marvis® Virtual Network Assistant (VNA) products have been augmented with new and unique AI for Networking capabilities that deliver simple, seamless and secure SD-WAN and SASE experiences. Juniper has also announced a new Routing Assurance product that is the first in the industry to bring AI-Native automation and insight to traditional edge routing topologies.

With these latest platform enhancements, Juniper is the only vendor with a single AI-Native Platform that reduces operational expenditures, by up to 85 percent in some instances, across the entire networking footprint.

The augmented Juniper solution leverages AI for Networking to drive even more value to enterprise WAN environments:

Assured SD-WAN experiences with proactive AIOps

Marvis Minis, Juniper’s digital experience twin solution that improves network ops by diagnosing real authentication issues without requiring users/devices, has been extended to SD-WAN. New WAN speed tests can be continuously run (without users having to be present) to verify link speeds and take proactive actions if problems are detected. With this latest Marvis Minis expansion, Juniper is the first vendor to span wired, wireless and WAN with a single AI-Native digital experience twin solution, enabling exceptional end-to-end user experiences.

In addition, existing WAN service level expectations (SLEs) for WAN edge health, link health and application health have been augmented with a new SLE that tracks WAN congestion. The new WAN Congestion SLE alerts operators when their network interfaces are being over-utilized, which causes poor user experiences. Juniper has also further expanded its unique streaming dynamic packet capture (dPCAP) solution for wireless and wired to now include WAN. With WAN dPCAP, the Juniper WAN Assurance solution proactively captures packets at the time of a bad incident to help identify and fix hard-to-find issues, avoiding expensive and time-consuming site visits.

Finally, new application insights offer network operators a user-friendly visualization of the traffic traversing the SD-WAN, enabling them to see bandwidth-intensive applications and enable accurate planning and problem remediation.

Integrated SSE/SD-WAN (SASE) insight via expanded premium analytics dashboard

Juniper is introducing a new security insights Mist dashboard within its Premium Analytics product to provide comprehensive security event visibility and persona-based policy activation and threat responses. This increased visibility provides actionable intelligence to security teams, enabling them to quickly identify incidents and respond to threats in real-time—thereby improving the user experience.

The security insights dashboard in Premium Analytics also helps break down siloed network and security management. Networking and security teams benefit from a shared portal that shows proactive actions needed (and taken), which streamlines operational workflows for increased efficiency, agility and cost savings.

First AI-Native WAN routing solution

Another innovation announced by Juniper, Routing Assurance, brings the company’s high performance, sustainable and versatile enterprise edge routing platforms under the Mist AI and cloud umbrella. With Juniper Mist Routing Assurance, Juniper is modernizing the WAN edge with customizable service levels that allow administrators to monitor, analyze and resolve issues and anomalies identified by Mist AI swiftly across connected WAN Edge and peering locations for edge MX and ACX routing products, including MX204, MX304 and ACX7024 models.

In addition, Marvis, the industry’s first and only AI-Native VNA with a conversational interface built on more than seven years of learning, has been expanded to cover enterprise WAN edge routing. With Marvis’ conversational interface, IT teams can use simple language queries to identify and fix routing issues, including knowledge base queries powered by Generative AI.

With these latest expansions to its platform, Juniper is the only vendor to provide a single AI-Native and cloud-native solution that spans all key networking domains—from campus and branch to data center and all WAN links in between (regardless of topology).