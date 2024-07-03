Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Lenovo India elevates Rohit Midha as Executive Director for its enterprise business

Lenovo India elevates Rohit Midha as Executive Director for its enterprise business

News
By Express Computer
Rohit Midha
0 15

Lenovo announced the elevation of Rohit Midha as the Executive Director of its Enterprise Business in India. Based in Mumbai, Rohit will be responsible for driving end-to-end growth, and innovation for Lenovo India’s enterprise business. He will work closely with Solutions & Services Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group to capitalize on the next wave of growth opportunities driven by AI.

Commenting on Rohit’s elevation, Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “Rohit is not new to Lenovo. He brings a strong track record of success, extensive experience, and deep industry insight to our enterprise business in India. With Lenovo’s focus on AI-driven transformation, Rohit’s return to the India Enterprise business will be instrumental in advancing the company’s progress and enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Rohit Midha assumes his new position following his tenure as Director of Solutions and Services Group where he spearheaded Lenovo’s worldwide strategy to establish itself as an integrated solutions provider for customers and businesses alike. During his 10+ years at the company, Rohit has managed cross-functional teams, pioneered new business initiatives, and deployed innovative strategies to enable revenue generation and profit management. With a career spanning more than 26 years, Rohit demonstrates a visionary leadership style coupled with strategic acumen and  strong execution.

Before joining Lenovo, Rohit held various leadership roles at Bharti at their head office and circle levels; across mobile, fixed line, and communication solutions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image