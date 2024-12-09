Lenovo India launches ThinkPad T14s AI-powered laptop designed for the future of work

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – AMD in India, the first-ever x86 Lenovo ThinkPad to feature next-gen AI capabilities with 50 TOPS of processing power.

At the heart of the ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 6 is the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 360 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power ideal for advanced data analysis and real-time machine learning. Paired with an integrated AMD Radeon™ 880M GPU, this combination is perfect for rendering high-quality visuals, crucial for content creation and other graphics-intensive tasks.

Together, the NPU and GPU enhance AI-driven insights tailored experiences, and proactive threat detection, so users can streamline tasks and enjoy smooth collaboration. The laptop’s integration with Windows 11 further leverages AI for elevated productivity and personalised computing experiences.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said, “Lenovo is committed to bringing Smarter AI for enterprises by designing power-packed devices that meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 360 processor, supports all the needs of enterprises – whether it’s crafting intricate designs, securing sensitive data, or handling intensive workloads. With cutting-edge security features, alongside our focus on sustainability through post-consumer recycled materials, this device offers businesses a powerful, secure, and eco-conscious solution for today’s fast-paced environment. This collaboration with AMD embodies Lenovo’s dedication to equipping enterprises with intelligent, secure, and sustainable technology that fuels efficiency and sparks innovation.”

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, India Sales, AMD, said, “The AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO processors set a new standard for AI-powered performance in the industry. This technology merges robust graphics capabilities with intelligent processing to enable users to effortlessly manage intensive tasks, boosting both productivity and security. Together with Lenovo, we are at the forefront of redefining the future of computing, creating devices that are not only faster and smarter but also secure and more reliable for every user.”

Advanced visual performance and power efficiency

Designed for creators and innovators, the latest ThinkPad is equipped with AMD RDNA™ 3.5 architecture for exceptional 3D application performance and high-resolution visuals. The 14-inch WUXGA display, boasting an 88% screen-to-body ratio, features 3M’s optical technology to deliver 400 nits of brightness with touch functionality while reducing power consumption.

Engineered for professionals on the go, the device offers up to 17+ hours of battery life and is built on AMD’s advanced 4nm architecture. Its 8 high-performance “Zen 5” cores ensure seamless multitasking, while the new rear exhaust fan enhances cooling efficiency, enabling all-day use without compromise.

Uncompromising security and sustainability

Security takes center stage with Lenovo ThinkShield, which combines hardware-enabled features and Microsoft Pluton’s chip-to-cloud technology to protect against sophisticated threats. This ensures secure identity management, cryptographic services, and robust defense at every level.

Lenovo’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the ThinkPad T14s, which incorporates up to 90% post-consumer recycled materials and is packaged using plastic-free, FSC-certified materials. Businesses can further contribute to sustainability goals through Lenovo’s CO2 Offsetting Service, Asset Recovery Services, TruScale, and DaaS offerings.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – AMD is available starting at INR 1,38,000 and can be purchased on lenovo.com and through select retailers nationwide.