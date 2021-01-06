Lenovo launches enterprise-grade workstation computer in India

Read Article

Lenovo on Tuesday launched ‘ThinkStation P620’, its new generation workstation computer at a starting price of Rs 3,99,000 in the Indian market.

Potential customers could configure to order this device from ‘Lenovo.com’ and avail a three-year standard after-sales warranty and an upgradable warranty up to five years.

“With the ‘ThinkStation P620’, we aim to deliver a professional-grade solution that can be customized to the needs of the modern-day user, and get most of the complex jobs done faster. ‘ThinkStation P60’ is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, with up to 64 cores and up to 4.0 GHz,” said Stephen Sequeira, Director, Enterprise Business, Lenovo India.

According to the company, with a fully customised and scalable chassis, this machine has reimagined the traditional workstation and fine tuned it for those who demand more power for today’s multi-threaded applications.

It is the first and only PCIe Gen 4 workstation available today, and it includes support for upto two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphic cards, up to 20TB storage, and expandable memory up to 1TB to deliver high-speed performance.

This powerhouse boasts flexible GPU configurations, faster memory, quicker storage transfer speeds, 10 GB of built-in Ethernet, and it has been designed to be the most versatile workstation in the market.

It also supports ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0 for real-time alerts, Lenovo ThinkShield customisable security platform, AMD Secure Processor to ensure data and application integrity, and AMD Memory Guard to enable full memory encryption to protect against advanced physical attacks.

–IANS

