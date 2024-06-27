Lenovo launches next-gen business-ready AI solutions and advanced liquid cooling

Lenovo unveiled new comprehensive enterprise AI solutions designed to help any company develop and deploy AI with turnkey services, business-ready vertical solutions and energy-efficient innovations that accelerate the practical application of AI. To address AI applications of all types, the expansion includes new comprehensive services with NVIDIA through the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence, new validated AI Innovator solutions from pocket to cloud, and the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling. These are designed to support the mainstream rollout of AI-ready computing without sacrificing energy efficiency.

“We are thrilled to launch new comprehensive enterprise AI solutions and services. In partnership with NVIDIA and our AI Innovators bringing pocket-to-cloud solutions, Lenovo is making AI accessible and practical for businesses of all sizes,” said Sumir Bhatia, President, AP, Lenovo ISG. “AI is not just a technology to be implemented; businesses need advanced technologies, tailored services, and energy-efficient infrastructure for effective deployment across industries. Lenovo’s new solutions provide exactly this, ensuring companies can harness AI in real time while maintaining operational efficiency and sustainability. Our goal is to empower businesses to leverage AI effectively, driving transformation across all sectors.”

“We are excited to launch Lenovo’s next-generation AI solutions and advanced liquid cooling technology. With 95% of Indian CIOs recognizing AI’s competitive advantage, our partnership with NVIDIA and the expansion of the Lenovo AI Center of Excellence enable us to provide tailored, scalable AI solutions. Moreover, these innovations ensure energy efficiency and high performance,” said Amit Luthra, MD – India, Lenovo ISG. “With our AI Innovators programs and comprehensive AI-optimized end-to-end portfolio, Lenovo is delivering robust AI solutions to the unique needs of Indian enterprises.”

Joint research with IDC and NVIDIA, commissioned by Lenovo, reveals generative AI as the top tech investment priority in 2024 among IT and business decision-makers (ITBDMs) from across the globe. The new expansion is part of Lenovo’s previously announced US$1 billion investment over three years to accelerate generative AI deployment and paves the way to “Smarter AI for All” with solutions that simplify adoption, deliver faster outcomes and maximize performance and efficiency at any stage of the AI journey.

Smarter AI Accelerates Adoption: Taking AI from Concept to Reality

Lenovo’s third annual global CIO report shows AI as IT’s most urgent priority, but also reveals that organizations struggle with how to implement it. Offering five stages, the Lenovo AI Services Center of Excellence (COE) combines business advisors, data scientists, and infrastructure to maximize outcomes and fast track powerful, responsible and sustainable AI. To get started, Lenovo AI Discover expertly guides any business through the first steps of AI. To simplify the journey, the Lenovo COE is expanding to include the next stage of services and new NVIDIA offerings that supercharge customer progress:

• New AI Advisory Services will build upon a company’s AI readiness, discovery, and ideation to define the desired outcomes and build the AI roadmap at any scale, from pocket to cloud.

• New AI Fast Start for NVIDIA NIMS builds on Lenovo AI Fast Start for NVIDIA AI Enterprise to quickly scale AI using full-stack NVIDIA-based solutions. The service shortens time to market and simplifies the deployment of validated, vertical generative AI applications using NVIDIA AI Foundation models on any cloud or data center. NIM microservices provide enterprise developers production-ready, optimized inference engines for popular AI models available from NVIDIA and its partner ecosystem. The service helps make AI workloads a reality and reduces the time to AI-driven outcomes for industry leaders in manufacturing, retail, telecom and more.

• New AI Fast Start for AI Innovators helps companies build a live solution demo harnessing their data, running tailored use cases to prove the solution and get started right away.

Smarter AI Delivers Business-Ready Solutions for Faster Outcomes: Entering the Age of AI Everywhere

Lenovo’s portfolio of 165+ AI Innovator Solutions delivers AI-powered outcomes across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and smart cities. These solutions harness data for productivity, quality, and innovation.

Inspired by a joint vision with NVIDIA, Lenovo offers scalable, secure AI solutions to solve challenges from pocket to cloud, fast-tracked by new Lenovo AI Fast Start services:

• Smart virtual assistant: Lenovo, NVIDIA, and DeepBrain offer an AI-powered customer service kiosk which is a virtual employee to serve customers.

• Smart travel: Lenovo AI enhances the safety of air travel through its ThinkSystem SR650 servers with NVIDIA GPUs, offering automated anti-bird strike solution enhancing air travel safety

• Smart manufacturing: Lenovo and NVIDIA help make zero incidents a priority working with Graymatics™ to offer video-based analytics for workplace safety and efficiency. LabVista™ is a multi-industry solution using existing CCTV for insights into workplace safety, efficiency, and compliance.

• Smart retail: Lenovo AI shapes the self-checkout of tomorrow, leveraging the Everseen Visual AI™ platform to create better customer experiences while reducing loss for retailers.

Start the smarter AI journey with data science optimised solutions

Lenovo accelerates AI development with its expanded AI PC portfolio and services. NPU-enabled Lenovo ThinkPad devices and Dynamo AI for AI Innovators allow enterprises to deploy generative AI safely. The ultrathin Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, the first CoPilot+ PC with 40+ TOPs capability, offers superior AI performance and efficiency for remote work.

Lenovo’s largest ever portfolio of NVIDIA Certified desktop and laptop workstations for NVIDIA AI Enterprise is delivering the highest-performance computing capabilities required to develop AI projects. Its ThinkStation PX is desktop and rack optimized, and is the world’s most powerful workstation for AI development, capable of supporting up to four of NVIDIA’s highest end RTX professional GPUs. The recently announced ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 serves as Lenovo’s most powerful AI PC and includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) plus advanced NVIDIA RTX professional graphics for a premium AI experience.

Smarter AI Takes Liquid Cooling Mainstream: 6th Generation Lenovo Neptune Liquid Cooling

With more than 40 industry-first patents, Lenovo is pushing the envelope on liquid cooling technology, with the 6th generation of Lenovo Neptune liquid cooling. This extends Lenovo’s industry-leading Neptune liquid cooling for mainstream use throughout its ThinkSystem V3 and V4 portfolios.

For over a decade, Lenovo Neptune™ has pioneered liquid cooling technology, reducing power consumption by up to 40% compared to air-cooled systems. Its direct water-cooling recycles warm water, minimizing the need for power-hungry fans. New designs now address multi-node, enterprise, HPC, and AI-optimized servers.

• New On-Memory cooling for ThinkSystem platforms allows customers to select from CPU and memory options to efficiently reduce heat and maximize performance where it is needed most.

• New GPU Cold Plate design cools accelerators consuming ~700W now with future designs for more than 1000W of cooling power per accelerator.

• Enhanced, industry-unique cold plate cooling fan and flow design maximizes heat extraction for high power CPUs and accelerators in a dense 1U footprint using a liquid loop.

Additionally, colocation partnerships are helping customers implement high-performance private AI even if they lack the data center footprint or infrastructure for liquid cooling. Partnering with Lenovo, Digital Realty, recently built on its high-density colocation offering with the introduction of Lenovo Neptune cooling technology in more than half its data centers globally, representing a significant leap in addressing the challenges of high-density workloads presented by AI.