Lenovo unveils new data storage solutions to accelerate IT modernisation for the age of AI

Lenovo announced its largest storage portfolio refresh in company history, unveiling new Lenovo Data Storage Solutions that prepare enterprise IT for the age of AI with better efficiency, performance and scalability. Ushering in a new era of AI-optimised storage that propels business transformation, the complete portfolio includes storage arrays, software defined storage (SDI), and new AI and virtualisation innovations to flexibly address rapidly evolving data operations. Using the solutions, businesses can easily run AI and data modernisation workloads on the next generation of trusted Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile infrastructure, unleashing data to power real-time reasoning and confidently deploying AI and data modernisation workloads at scale.

As business leaders seek tangible ROI on AI investment, global IDC research commissioned by Lenovo found that data sovereignty, compliance, and availability are the most important AI implementation success factors among CIOs while data quality, IT costs and integration with existing systems are among the biggest obstacles. The new portfolio reflects Lenovo’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern data centers while helping businesses get the most out of their data.

“With 51% of Indian enterprises planning to ramp up AI initiatives over the next 12 months, the demand for intelligent, scalable, and ROI-driven infrastructure is surging. Lenovo’s new ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions are purpose-built to meet this need, enabling independent scaling of compute and storage while reducing software licensing costs by up to 40%. Coupled with AI Starter Kits, integrated security, and liquid-cooled HCI innovation, we are helping customers modernise with confidence, accelerate time-to-insight, and maximise the return on their AI investments” – Amit Luthra, Managing Director, Lenovo ISG India.

Solutions for Enterprise AI, Virtualisation, and Sustainability​

The portfolio spans 21 new ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile models designed with the accelerated computing and efficiency that companies need to kickstart their AI journey, supporting employee productivity and maximising value with solutions for enterprise AI, virtualisation and sustainability. Key innovations include turnkey AI Starter Kits, the industry’s first liquid cooled HCI appliances and converged hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions. The Data Storage Solutions are finetuned for easy deployment, faster inferencing, workload consolidation and lower total cost of ownership (TCO), delivering enhanced capabilities:

Lenovo ThinkAgile SDI V4 Series provides full-stack, turnkey solutions that simplify IT infrastructure and accelerate computing for data-driven reasoning and faster time to value for AI LLM inferencing workloads.

Engineered to put actionable data insights to work more quickly in business operations, the new Lenovo ThinkSystem Storage Arrays deliver up to 3x faster performance while reducing power consumption1, providing up to 97% energy savings and 99% density improvement over a Lenovo device featuring 10K HDDs for smaller data center footprints and lower TCO and when upgrading legacy infrastructure2.

New converged Lenovo ThinkAgile and ThinkSystem hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions deliver flexible and efficient independent scaling of compute and storage capabilities, reducing software licensing costs up to 40 percent, maximising business value3.

New Lenovo ThinkAgile HX Series GPT-in-a-Box solutions featuring Lenovo Neptune™ Liquid Cooling leverage the industry’s first liquid cooled HCI appliance to deliver turnkey AI inferencing that takes AI from concept to success across distributed applications, from edge to cloud, yielding up to 25% energy savings over previous generation to increase ROI and achieve data-driven breakthroughs4.

New AI Starter Kits for Lenovo Hybrid AI Platform deliver a validated, flexible, and easy on-ramp for enterprise inferencing and retrieval-augmented (RAG) workflows.

Kickstart the Enterprise AI Journey with Scalable, Pre-Validated Infrastructure

With AI on the rise and the challenge of supporting both legacy and modern workloads, organisations are rethinking how they approach IT. Businesses are moving to a disaggregated infrastructure model, turning compute, storage, and networking into on-demand, shared resources that can adapt to changing needs to boost scalability, efficiency, and flexibility.

The AI Starter Kits for Lenovo Hybrid AI Platform are pre-configured infrastructure solutions engineered to simplify and accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI deployments. The validated configurations, comprising compute, storage, GPUs and networking, are built to scale alongside an organisation’s needs. Configured with the AI Starter Kits, the new ThinkSystem Series Storage Arrays deliver unified file, block, and object storage to eliminate data silos and leverage high-performance SSD flash technology for faster time to insight. Additionally, the AI Starter Kits include the new AI-powered autonomous ransomware protection, encryption for greater data protection and synchronous replication with transparent failover to ensure maximum solution uptime.

Powering the New Age of Enterprise AI and Data Modernisation

Bringing accelerated computing to the source of enterprise data is critical to business success, and today’s infrastructure must evolve to meet this demand. Enterprise AI projects depend on high-performance storage systems to keep up with the pace and scale of model training, inference, and RAG.

The Lenovo ThinkAgile SDI V4 Series and new Lenovo ThinkSystem Storage Arrays deliver full-stack, turnkey AI-ready infrastructure for enterprises beginning AI implementations while delivering faster inferencing performance for LLM workloads. The offerings are purpose-built for a broad range of enterprise AI and data modernisation workloads, from databases, ERP and CRM, to virtualisation, hybrid cloud, backup and archive. Primary AI use cases include AI inferencing, RAG, and fine-tuning AI models.

Capitalising on AI while optimising virtualisation requires a major evolution of storage infrastructure to accelerate data, optimise costs, and secure data assets. New converged hybrid cloud and virtualisation solutions deliver flexible and efficient independent scaling of compute and storage capabilities. For example, the new Lenovo ThinkAgile Converged Solution for VMware brings together the enterprise-class features of ThinkAgile VX Series, such as lifecycle management and operational simplicity, with the robust data-management offered by the ThinkSystem DG Series storage arrays to provide a unified cloud platform that is flexible and supports hybrid storage workloads.

Industry-First Liquid Cooled HCI Brings GPT-in-a-Box

In addition to providing the broadest, most open set of data storage solutions, Lenovo now offers the industry’s first liquid-cooled HCI appliance as part of the ThinkAgile V4 series, improving efficiency for high-powered AI workloads and achieving up to 25 percent energy savings compared to previous generations4. Using this innovation, the new Lenovo GPT-in-a-box with Liquid Cooling full-stack generative AI solution with Lenovo ThinkAgile HX jumpstarts AI integration using a repeatable solution that lowers energy costs for faster data-powered AI reasoning that delivers faster ROI and innovation anywhere.

Driving the Future of AI Evolution with Enhanced Security and Confidence

Lenovo’s next-generation technology combined with Lenovo Premier Enhanced Storage Support, supports IT teams with tailored expertise and rapid response times, delivering scalability, performance and reliability so organisations can deploy AI with confidence and innovate without the constraints of

outdated infrastructure.

“Innovation is embedded in OneNet’s DNA and partnering with Lenovo represents a commitment to modernising the data center with cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability,” said Tony Weston, Chief Technology Officer at OneNet. “Backed by Lenovo solutions and Lenovo Premier Support, OneNet can deliver high-availability, high-performance private cloud services that our customers can depend on.”

The next generation of Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions are also designed with integrated data security and resiliency features to lower operational risk and provide greater data protection, such as tamper-proof snapshots and software-based encryption. ThinkSystem DG and DM storage arrays feature new AI-powered autonomous ransomware protection, which elevates cyber resiliency by leveraging machine learning models to proactively detect and mitigate attacks.

The Lenovo Data Storage Solutions also feature Lenovo’s XClarity systems management software support, giving businesses comprehensive security features to ensure management, encryption, compliance, and communication for all managed storage solutions.

With the next generation of AI-optimised, integrated solutions, Lenovo is empowering organisations to move quickly to modernise systems while ensuring the future-proofing of tech stacks, so customers across all industries can harness data to transform.